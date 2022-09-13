The gym was there but the children who attended the Garzoni Montessori primary school could not access it. A paradoxical situation that lasted for six years. In practice from the 2016-2017 school year when the Montessori section was created. This status quo was determined by an agreement with the Ceconi institute dating back to 1999. But for this school year 2022-2023 everything will be different. “This situation was remedied, with great effort and numerous meetings between the municipal administration, the school managers and the representatives of the regional decentralization body of Udine” according to what was communicated by the Councilor for Education of the Municipality of Udine Elisabetta Marioni.

The situation

Until today, the pupils of the Garzoni Montessori primary school were obliged to attend physical education hours in a tiny gymnasium in the plexus or outdoors. The children did not have the opportunity to access the gym of the Dante Alighieri primary school located just a stone’s throw away in via Ugo Foscolo. Although the Garzoni Montessori is housed in the classrooms on the first floor of the Dante school building. A situation that had become fossilized over the years because it was determined by a 1999 convention. This gymnasium was, in fact, used 5 days out of 6 by the Ceconi institute. Tuesday was the provision of the Dante primary school, after the project of the first sports primary school in Italy started in 2014 had ceased in 2019.

The statements

“It seemed right to us to intervene to change this situation which, in fact, created a discomfort for the students of Garzoni Montessori. Not to mention that we are talking about 160 children in all. We know how much physical activity is fundamental at that age. – Councilor Marioni says – after many meetings with the heads of the various schools, Ceconi, Dante Alighieri and Garzoni Montessori, the regional decentralization body of Udine and the Municipality, we found the right place. The gymnasium will be available to Garzoni Montessori two afternoons a week, from 1pm to 5pm. Which days will be yet to be determined but will be communicated as soon as possible. “And Marioni concludes:” I am very happy to have achieved this result long awaited. It will be a great thing for the more than 160 primary school pupils