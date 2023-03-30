The Syndrome at Sjogren’s it is an autoimmune disease that affects the glands. The immune system of an affected individual does not recognize the glands as a physiological component of the organism and attacks them generating a phenomenon of inflammation. All this can happen, for example, at the level of the salivary, lacrimal, sweat glands, with consequent malfunctioning of the same and poor or absent secretion production.

This disease was first described by a Swedish doctor named Henrik Sjogren, hence the name of the disease[1]. Initially this disease was described in association with other autoimmune problems, such as rheumatoid arthritis, but later it was seen that it can also occur alone.

The illness it occurs especially in women, for which an incidence even 10 times higher than in men has been estimated. Epidemiological studies have determined that this pathology occurs more rarely in Europe, where it has an incidence of less than 4 cases per 10,000 inhabitants, which represents the threshold for which a certain pathology can be considered rare[2]. The age group most affected is between 45 and 60 years.

Sjogren’s syndrome can be classified as primary o secondary. The primary one manifests itself by affecting the glands and may or may not have systemic implications. The secondary syndrome, on the other hand, occurs in association with other pathologies, such as:

rheumatoid arthritis;

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus;

scleroderma;

vasculitis.

Cause

Sjogren’s Syndrome as mentioned is one pathology autoimmune, in which the cells of the immune system attack the physiological components of our body, in this case the glands. This action can be mediated or performed by:

These cells accumulate near the glands generating an inflammatory infiltrate which will then cause tissue destruction. The formation of immunocomplessi it is one of the pathophysiological mechanisms underlying the syndrome. These immune complexes can also lead to renal and pulmonary complications. The causes of this disease have not yet been clarified, but it is thought to be caused by genetic and viral factors. Actually, the genetic predisposition it seems to be essential for a viral infection to trigger the pathology, therefore both of these factors must be considered. The type of virus responsible for the disease has not yet been identified, but Epstein Barr viruses and cytomegaloviruses could be involved.

Genetic component

The genes most involved in the predisposition appear to be the following: HLA-DRw52 e HLA-DR3. A role of the Toll-like Receptor seems to be important for the advent of Sjogren. In particular, it has been shown that TLR-3 activation can lead to hypo-functionality of salivary gland cells, apoptosis of the same and increased production of autoantigens that can trigger the auto-immune reaction[3].

In some cases it seems that the presence of the syndrome can determine the appearance of lymphomas and the events that can trigger them are under study. For example, it has been shown that the production of TNF isoform 13, an important receptor for the activation of B lymphocytes, is more active in patients with Sjogren’s syndrome. This, therefore, could be one of the triggering events of a lymphoma. The levels of the chemokine CXCL13, also involved in the maturation of B lymphocytes, are also particularly high in patients with Sjogren’s, and therefore may be a further cause of the advent of lymphoma[3].

Symptoms

Symptoms can emerge through dry mouth and eyes. Dry mouth can, in turn, cause further problems such as:

hoarse voice;

difficulty swallowing;

tooth decay and gum disease;

difficulty speaking;

swollen salivary glands;

fungal infections.

Dry eyes can be accompanied by:

burning;

itching;

sensitivity to light;

feeling of sand in the eyes;

mucous secretions.

Symptoms of a different nature can also appear leading to:

dry skin;

tiredness and fatigue;

muscular pain;

inflammation of blood vessels;

difficulty concentrating;

paresthesias;

asthenia;

cutaneous vasculitis[4, 5].

Diagnosis

The diagnosis of the pathology can be made by means of various strategies. An ophthalmological exam may be important. These exams include various tests, including:

il test the Schirmer ;

; il rose bengal test.

The first test allows you to make an assessment of tear production. The second test reveals damage to the cornea and/or conjunctiva. The break-up time test is used by staining the connective tissue with fluorescein and observing any damage with a slit lamp[6]. A simple blood test can help determine the number and shape of white blood cells. Through a blood test it is also possible to measure the presence of autoantibodies, reductions in the levels of complement proteins, cryoglobulins, an increase in anti-organ antibodies, hypergammaglobulinemia. Auto-antibodies can also be observed in this way.

The Scintigraphy and the Sialography are radiological techniques that allow the salivary glands to be observed with a contrast medium. Sialometry, on the other hand, is a technique which measures the quantity of saliva produced in the unit of time (6).

Treatments

Treatments for Sjogren’s syndrome currently focus primarily on symptom control. In fact, there are not yet permanently present in the clinic, drugs definable as disease-modifying. Symptomatic control includes the use of topical therapies such as: artificial tears, artificial saliva, nasal sprays, vaginal creams, and skin creams.

Stimulants for tear and saliva secretions, such as candy or actual drugs such as la Pilocarpine[6]. Eye drops can be used to combat dry eyes. Anti-inflammatory drugs, such as NSAIDs (aspirin and ibuprofen) and corticosteroids (Prednisone) are useful for reducing pain and inflammation.

The use of immunosuppressants such as the cyclosporine it can help reduce the autoimmune action underlying the disease[7]. Cyclosporine can be given as eye drops, to treat dry eyes, or by mouth. Other immunosuppressants used in the clinic include the Methotrexatel’Azatioprina and the Cyclophosphamide[8]. A new generation biological drug, Ianalumabwhose mechanism of action is to inhibit B cells, is under study (phase 2) and has reported promising results[9]. Modulators of B cell activity used to treat disease also include Rituximab e Belimumab[8].

