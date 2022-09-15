Home Health Skam talks about micropenia, because it is important to overcome this taboo
Skam talks about micropenia, because it is important to overcome this taboo

Skam talks about micropenia, because it is important to overcome this taboo

The fifth season of the Skam Italia television series, released in September on Netflix, deals with a widespread but little known theme: micropenis. This defines the condition in which the penis has dimensions (perceived or real, and in some cases pathological) below average. In the series, it is a teenager who suffers from it, who fully lives the psychological and social drama of his condition.

