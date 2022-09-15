The fifth season of the Skam Italia television series, released in September on Netflix, deals with a widespread but little known theme: micropenis. This defines the condition in which the penis has dimensions (perceived or real, and in some cases pathological) below average. In the series, it is a teenager who suffers from it, who fully lives the psychological and social drama of his condition.
See also The body can smell death! Study reveals how we can tell when our time is approaching (and it would have to do with the nose)