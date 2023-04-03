On the morning of today, April 2, the search for the two Turin ski mountaineers who have been missing since yesterday led to the discovery of their bodies, identified in the area of ​​the Chateau des Dames, the mountain of Valtournenche in Valle D’Aosta, buried by snow. Their names are Gabriele Del Carlo, 39, and Velio Coviello, 38. Two friends who share a passion for the mountains and the environment, as he says Turin Republic. Del Carlo was a historic activist of the Bike Pride movement in Turin, of which he had also been vice president. His commitment to the defense of cycling had also led him to be called into politics by the administration of Chiara Appendino. Specifically, he had worked from 2016 to 2021 on the staff of the Mobility assessor Maria Lapietra. After the conclusion of that experience, he had remained active in the environmental sector, holding the role of consultant for the programming, planning and evaluation of territorial, environmental and transport policies. “For the community of the Left Ecologist, Gabriele was a fellow traveler that many had known for years”, wrote the national and local representatives of the Left Ecologist, Marco Grimaldi, Alice Ravinale, Jacopo Rosatelli, Francesca Groups and Emanuele Busconi, in a joint note. «we would like to see him pedaling around Turin alongside us, again». Coviello worked as a researcher at the Cnr after graduating from the Polytechnic in environmental engineering. His career had also been enriched by a PhD in the United States with a thesis on the use of seismic techniques for monitoring debris flows. His condition as a researcher had also fueled his political commitment, representing the precariousness of the sector in the student movements. Between 2017 and 2020 he had also worked at the University of Bozen-Bolzano dealing with «sustainable management of hydrogeological risk in mountain environments». Their tragic disappearances add up to those, which occurred today, of a 46-year-old woman from Curon Venosta and a 67-year-old man. Both died due to the avalanche that this morning swept away a group of seven hikers in Vallelunga, near the Resia pass in South Tyrol.

