8
- Ski: Goggia triumphs in the Crans Montana descent and pays homage to Costanzo ANSA agency
- Blue masterpiece in Crans Montana: Goggia triumphs in front of Brignone The Sports Gazette
- LIVE Alpine skiing, Crans Montana 2023 descent LIVE: Goggia-Brignone, indelible brace! The combinations for the downhill World Cup OA Sport
- Super Goggia returns in the Crans-Montana storm! Fifth hurrah for Sofia and two goals with Brignone NEVEITALIA.IT
- Ski: CDM; still fog for Crans Montana women’s downhill ANSA agency
- See full coverage on Google News