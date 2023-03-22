Home Health Skin and hair: cared for through the winter
Health

Skin and hair: cared for through the winter

by admin
Skin and hair: cared for through the winter

Now use richer creams

At low temperatures, the sebaceous glands produce less protective skin fat, so moisture can evaporate more easily and the skin dries out. Face, body and hands therefore need extensive care in winter. Only with the help of fat can the skin store moisture again and protect itself from drying out further. For the face, many now swear by a rich night cream during the day too.

Special cold protection creams are only suitable for outside, often also called wind and weather balm or cream, which contain little or no water and ensure a particularly dense film of fat on the face. Many skiers and snowboarders use them, and there are also products especially for children in pharmacies and drugstores. If you leave the creams on your skin indoors, you risk heat build-up, which can result in inflammation and blemishes, such as pimples.

Tipp: Wipe off cold protection creams thoroughly with a cloth as soon as possible after coming home.

Avoid extensive bubble baths

Elbows, knees, lower legs – the skin on these parts of the body quickly becomes so dry that it flakes and itch. Better to do without hot showers and extensive bubble baths and instead use plenty of cream: In our test of body lotions for dry skin, many products did well, including some particularly inexpensive ones.

Tipp: Not only cosmetics help the skin through the winter. It is also supplied with moisture from the inside via the metabolism. It is therefore important to drink enough even in winter. It should be about two liters a day. Water is best, along with herbal and fruit teas. It helps to ventilate the apartment or office briefly but vigorously every two hours to prevent the heating air from being too dry.

You may also like

Credit Suisse, the costs and risks borne by...

AtomVie Global Radiopharma Inc. Presents at Major Investor...

I kidnapped him, but Brusca gave the final...

here’s what to never do according to doctors...

What makes us shine again

“I didn’t kill little Giuseppe Di Matteo”

World Tuberculosis Day on March 24th

Russia-Ukraine war, US attacks China: “Nothing concrete for...

Paxlovid, the flop of the anti-Covid super drug

In Milan, 70,000 march against the mafia: ‘It...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy