Now use richer creams
At low temperatures, the sebaceous glands produce less protective skin fat, so moisture can evaporate more easily and the skin dries out. Face, body and hands therefore need extensive care in winter. Only with the help of fat can the skin store moisture again and protect itself from drying out further. For the face, many now swear by a rich night cream during the day too.
Special cold protection creams are only suitable for outside, often also called wind and weather balm or cream, which contain little or no water and ensure a particularly dense film of fat on the face. Many skiers and snowboarders use them, and there are also products especially for children in pharmacies and drugstores. If you leave the creams on your skin indoors, you risk heat build-up, which can result in inflammation and blemishes, such as pimples.
Tipp: Wipe off cold protection creams thoroughly with a cloth as soon as possible after coming home.
Avoid extensive bubble baths
Elbows, knees, lower legs – the skin on these parts of the body quickly becomes so dry that it flakes and itch. Better to do without hot showers and extensive bubble baths and instead use plenty of cream: In our test of body lotions for dry skin, many products did well, including some particularly inexpensive ones.
Tipp: Not only cosmetics help the skin through the winter. It is also supplied with moisture from the inside via the metabolism. It is therefore important to drink enough even in winter. It should be about two liters a day. Water is best, along with herbal and fruit teas. It helps to ventilate the apartment or office briefly but vigorously every two hours to prevent the heating air from being too dry.