Now use richer creams

At low temperatures, the sebaceous glands produce less protective skin fat, so moisture can evaporate more easily and the skin dries out. Face, body and hands therefore need extensive care in winter. Only with the help of fat can the skin store moisture again and protect itself from drying out further. For the face, many now swear by a rich night cream during the day too.

Special cold protection creams are only suitable for outside, often also called wind and weather balm or cream, which contain little or no water and ensure a particularly dense film of fat on the face. Many skiers and snowboarders use them, and there are also products especially for children in pharmacies and drugstores. If you leave the creams on your skin indoors, you risk heat build-up, which can result in inflammation and blemishes, such as pimples.

Tipp: Wipe off cold protection creams thoroughly with a cloth as soon as possible after coming home.