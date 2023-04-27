Skin and Youthing/ Dr. medical In the health tv interview, Susanne Steinkraus gives tips for …

health tv

Tanned skin has long been considered the ideal of beauty. When sunbathing, most sunbathers are unaware of the consequences of too much sun and not enough sunscreen. Prominent personalities such as Manuel Neuer and Doreen Dietl are now explaining the health consequences of sun exposure. Both suffer from skin cancer and are open about their experiences with the disease.

This month health tv is dealing intensively with the topic “Skin & Youthing” and spoke in the current one-taker, which is now available on the health tv YouTube channel, with the dermatologist, anti-aging doctor and nutritionist Dr. medical Suzanne Steinkraus. The expert gives the viewers a deep insight into the topic, which is not only about the aesthetic aspect of skin rejuvenation, but also specifically about how to deal with our skin properly. Because healthy skin reflects a healthy lifestyle. This requires the right care to keep the largest and most diverse human organ strong and healthy.

21 questions about skin & youthing

health tv met dr medical Susanne Steinkraus in her Hamburg practice to clarify 21 interesting questions on the subject of “skin and youthing” in addition to an insight into her daily work as a dermatologist.

From the correct treatment of various skin diseases to important facts about sun exposure and regular skin screening to Botox and the presumed effect against depression, the health tv editors have put together a colorful mix of important dermatological topics that are relevant for every target group.

Don’t miss: “Skin & Youthing – 21 questions to Dr. med. Susanne Steinkraus” is online on the health tv YouTube channel and on Smart TV on Waipu TV, Zattoo and Rakuten TV!

About health tv

health tv is a multi-channel health platform that has been producing high-quality content on the topics of medicine, exercise, lifestyle and nutrition for more than six years. Awarded the YouTube Health seal, which stands for particularly reliable health information and is intended to help users in their search for high-quality health information, health tv stands for expertise, trust and emotionality. With the health tv Doc Dr. medical Andreas Martin, a specialist in anaesthesia, emergency medicine, sports medicine and nutrition, will guide the viewers through the program with his expertise. The founders and majority owners of health tv are Asklepios Kliniken, a leading private clinic operator in Germany.

health tv is the only digital health channel in German-speaking countries that can be accessed via the YouTube channel youtube.com/@healthtvde as well as via the TV streaming platforms Waipu TV, Rakuten TV and Zattoo via integrated apps on smart TVs, tablets and mobile devices.

