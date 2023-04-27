Skin barrier: what can damage it and how to repair it

Skincare tips are all the rage on the internet and cosmetics with the most disparate active ingredients are easily available on the market. Faced with all this choice, you risk applying products that are not suitable for your skin type and sometimes, causing damage to it. In this regard, there are some tricks that we often hear about in the cosmetic sector that allow you to repair or strengthen the skin barrier. But what exactly is it about? We talked about it with Mariuccia Buccidermatologa e presidente dell’ISPLAD (International-Italian Society of Plastic-Regenerative and Oncologic Dermatology).

What is the skin barrier and what is it for?

«All layers of the skin contribute to its protection. The outermost ones form a protective barrier against the harmful agents not environmental aggressions. To protect the whole body, the skin has natural defenses. The skin barrier is nothing but a hydrolipidic film made up, as the word says, of water and lipids. In addition there is also an acid mantle which gives the skin the Slightly acidic pH. This causes there to be one skin flora which defends us from external pathogens,” explains the doctor.

How to understand when the skin is damaged?

“Skin it no longer has the ability to retain essential substances, such as water. This dehydration makes it vulnerable and for this very reason, more sensitive. Usually it becomes dry and contextually phenomena of itching and redness. A typical sensation is that of having “tight skin”».

Mistakes to avoid in skincare

As specified by the expert, «many factors influence such as inappropriate cleansing or a overly “degreasing” skin cleansing. Or an abuse of cosmetic products with active ingredients that are too aggressive. Also an’prolonged exposure to the sun without UV protectionexposure to irritants or an inadequate use of exfoliating acids can cause an alteration of the hydrolipidic film. In general, it’s better do not overdo the use of acids or retinoids, often used by those with impure skin and perhaps affected by acne. Otherwise nodo not apply them every day but calibrate the frequency according to the skin. When we talk about the skin barrier, prevention is essential».

Restore the skin barrier

The leather should generally also be cared for according to its type. If skin is dry and dehydrated, it logically needs to restore the hydrolipidic film that has been altered, so the specialist suggests that «it is good stop using products with very aggressive active ingredients. Use lukewarm rather than hot water and choose products free from irritants. The barrier can be regenerated thanks to cosmetics containing fatty acids, ceramides, hyaluronic acidwhich can still be an excellent complement to your beauty routine. A diet rich in vitamins and water is also certainly important».

The benefits of cosmetics with prebiotics and postbiotics

«There is a film of bacteria that form the skin microbiota. There are microorganisms that coexist with the human organism with the function of defending us from pathogens and the most analyzed was the intestinal microbiota. Much more recently, the biofilm of the skin has also been studied, because it is important that the bacterial ecosystem is in balance to keep the skin barrier intact. Prebiotics or postbiotics have been added to the formulations of many creams they feed the good bacteria», continues the dermatologist.

Know your own skin

«This precious good must be preserved by doing advise by experienced people. Internet trends can be misleading, but the routines must be differentiated: Light textures are best for women mixed skins, while for dry skin the formulas must also be a little richer in lipids, since they have a greater lack of them. Sensitive skin can sometimes not tolerate mechanical peels, but only enzymatic peels which are more delicate. We must try to do more prevention than recovery so that the health of the hydrolipidic barrier remains intact» is the recommendation of Mariuccia Bucci.

«There are skins with an undeveloped skin barrier (for example atopic ones) which are more susceptible than normal ones because they are less protected and therefore increasingly exposed to external factors. The skin barrier can be repaired, but recovery times obviously depend on the extent of the damage and on the choice of the right products », he concludes.

