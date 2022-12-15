Tumors, the breakthrough from mRna vaccines. For the first time, RNA technology has been shown to be effective against a deadly form of skin cancer, melanoma, when used in conjunction with a second cancer drug. Moderna’s experimental cancer vaccine using mRNA, along with Merck’s Keytruda treatment, has indeed been shown to work with positive results in patients battling melanoma.

mRna vaccine against cancer: tests

The tests were performed on 157 patients with stage 3 or 4 melanoma who had already undergone surgery. Some patients were given nine doses of Moderna’s investigational cancer vaccine along with Merck’s drug Keytruda every three weeks for a year. Others received only Keytruda immunotherapy treatment. The results revealed that the combination of the Moderna vaccine and the Merck drug reduced the risk of relapse or death by 44% compared with immunotherapy alone.

Phase 3 in 2023

The two pharmaceutical giants will begin phase 3 trials next year and will also evaluate other types of cancers. «The results are very encouraging in the field of cancer treatment», said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel, underlining how mRNA technology has been «transformative for Covid and now, for the first time, we have demonstrated the potential to mRNA” in melanoma tests, he added. Moderna’s experimental cancer vaccine – mRNA-4157-V940 – aims to generate an immune response in response to specific patient tumors. Merck’s drug Keytruda, on the other hand, is already being used for melanoma and stimulates the immune system to attack the tumor.

The role of Moderna

The announcement seems likely to ease fears about Moderna and its second act. After the success of the Covid vaccine, many observers wondered what the American pharmaceutical company’s next move would be. The turmoil is especially widespread among investors, whose worries after stratospheric growth during the pandemic have caused the value of Moderna shares to drop by a fifth since the beginning of 2022. The positive test results are also good news for Merck. under pressure from investors to seek new sources of growth following Keytruda’s success. Merck shares are up more than 43% this year on new CEO Rob Davis’ push to study possible uses for Keytruda alongside other new and innovative drugs.