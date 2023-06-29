Skin Conditions Rosacea: How to Treat Rosacea Symptoms Properly

The chronic inflammatory disease of the facial skin has many names: rosacea or rosacea, red fin or couperose, copper rose or copper fin. And it has many manifestations – from dilated veins and red spots in the early stages, to pustules and small nodules, to bulbous thickening of the connective tissue in the advanced stages.

Good to know: The symptoms can usually be easily treated with prescription drugs. The drug expert team at Stiftung Warentest evaluated 13 such drugs.

Stiftung Warentest has evaluated 13 prescription drugs – including creams and gels as well as antibiotics as tablets and capsules for oral use. The ratings range from “suitable” to “suitable with restrictions”.

For the assessment, the drug experts looked at studies on the effectiveness and risks of the active ingredients used. There are more studies for creams and gels than for antibiotics for rosacea.

We explain how rosacea differs from other skin diseases such as acne or neurodermatitis and give those affected tips on how to prevent rosacea outbreaks.

These active ingredients have been evaluated

The test included five creams and gels as well as eight antibiotics in capsule and tablet form. They are based on one of these active ingredients:

Azelaic acid Doxycycline Ivermectin Metronidazole Minocycline

Rosacea causes not fully understood

Rosacea is not curable, but it is not contagious either. For those affected, the skin changes are often disturbing and uncomfortable. In advanced stages, they can itch and burn. It mainly affects adults between the ages of 30 and 50.

The causes have not yet been fully clarified. A hereditary predisposition could play a role or a disturbed immune system. Hair follicle mites nesting in facial hair could also be a trigger.

Heat, stress, and food trigger flare-ups

Anything that irritates the skin can make rosacea symptoms worse, including heat, cold, exposure to UV rays, or alcohol in cosmetics. Stress can also lead to breakouts. These flare-ups alternate with phases in which the symptoms can almost completely recede.

“Boil some green tea, let it steep and use it to make poultices. Then the irritation will quickly go away.”

dr medical Liesl Häussermann-Mangold, dermatologist

Coffee has long been thought to make rosacea worse. But a large American observational study suggests that coffee is more protective. “Surprisingly, drinking tea seems to make it worse,” says dermatologist and rosacea expert Liesl Häussermann-Mangold, a member of the German Society for Dermatology. This is shown by a recent Chinese study. Envelopes with tea, on the other hand, would help.

Symptoms can be emotionally distressing

Many of those affected suffer mentally from the disease. You can benefit from participation in self-help groups, but also from psychotherapeutic or psychological therapies.

Tipp: Stiftung Warentest regularly evaluates prescription and over-the-counter medications, from sedatives and headache relievers to antidepressants. The Medicines topic page provides an overview.

