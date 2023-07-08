Skin expert explains how often you should lubricate yourself and the children

Tips from the skin expert : Proper tanning: how to enjoy sunbathing without regrets

Freitag, 07.07.2023, 11:30

Around 40 percent of Germans get a sunburn every year. The reason: the dangers to your skin when sunbathing are underestimated, or sunburn is consciously accepted. The most frequently asked questions about the sun can be answered quickly.

When does the skin even need sun protection?

Actually every day if you stay outside for more than ten minutes. Even in everyday office life, you should at least protect the skin of your face with a day cream with a high SPF, preferably 30 or 50. This prevents sunburn and significantly reduces the likelihood of premature wrinkling. In summer and during outdoor activities, sunscreen for the body and especially the hands is essential.

How long can you sunbathe with SPF 20?

This depends heavily on the self-protection time. While skin types 1 and 2 (Central Europeans) have self-protection of a maximum of 15 minutes, skin types 3 and 4 (Mediterranean type) can stay in the sun for up to 40 minutes without sunburn. If sun protection 20 is applied, light skin is theoretically protected for 300 minutes (15 minutes x 20). However, this should not be exhausted, because full protection is never achieved through incomplete application or perspiration. Sunburn threatens!

Does the sun protection add up with multiple applications?

Unfortunately, layering does not increase the overall protection time. Twice a factor of 20 does not automatically result in SPF 40, but stays at 20. Incidentally, the amount used is decisive for the promised protection to be fully effective. The rule of thumb is: Two milligrams of sunscreen per square centimeter of skin, which corresponds to three tablespoons for the entire body. As a rule, far too little sunscreen is applied in Germany.

Does the skin only tan in the sun?

The good news first: Even in the shade, the skin turns brown. Although this happens more slowly, it is gentler, more even and longer-lasting. Nevertheless, one must also protect oneself adequately in the shade in order to prevent sunburn. Up to 85 percent of the radiation intensity is reflected by water, sand or even buildings. So don’t forget sunscreen, especially on cloudy days by the sea or in the mountains.

Should kids wear UV shirts on the beach?

Absolutely. Small children in particular should be protected as well as possible from harmful UV rays and sunburn. This is particularly easy to do with clothing made of fabric with UV protection.

Tip: The “UV Standard 801” seal of approval identifies garments that retain the declared UV protection factor even when wet, stretched and washed.

Which sunglasses do you recommend?

UV radiation can not only damage the skin, but also the eyes. Eyes should be protected from the sun, especially on the beach and in the water. Be careful with older sunglasses. They often let most of the radiation through. Good glasses, on the other hand, filter UV radiation up to a wavelength of 400 nanometers. Tip: These models are marked with “UV 400”.

What is the best way to treat sunburn?

To provide first aid for a sunburn, take a break from the sun and cool the burned skin with cold compresses. Aspirin is also recommended. It relieves pain and has an anti-inflammatory effect. Treatment with a cortisone cream is also advisable.

For slightly reddened skin, an after-sun gel that soothes and moisturizes with aloe vera is sufficient. Home remedies such as lemon juice, on the other hand, are strongly discouraged for sunburn. Tip: At the first sign of a severe burn with pain, you should definitely consult a doctor.

About the expert

Stefan Duve – Dermatologist Munich – is a dermatologist and co-founder of the renowned skin and laser center at the Opera. With more than 20 years of practical experience, he is an expert in aesthetic and anti-aging medicine and a pioneer in forward-looking treatment methods. Duve is also an author and launched his own doctor brand in 2009.

How do you get a “healthy” tan?

A high sun protection is essential for this, which not only contains a UV filter, but also protects against infrared radiation. To further strengthen the applied protection, use a care product containing vitamin C as an after-sun treatment in the evening. In principle, experts recommend avoiding the blazing sun completely between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Regular cool breaks in the shade are a must anyway. But don’t worry: as we know, skin also tans in the shade.

