Free Dermatological Clinic Provides Essential Health Services to Puerto Ricans

By: María Camila Sánchez and Mariana Mestizo

November 04, 2023

The Skin Foundation, in collaboration with the Medicine and Public Health Magazine, organized a groundbreaking event at the Cultural Center of Slabs Anastasio Ruiz Irizarry. This event marked the first-ever free dermatological clinic in the region, offering a wide range of essential health services to the attendees.

Approximately 500 patients from areas such as Mayagüez, Adjuntas, Slabs, and Aguadilla in western and central Puerto Rico, gathered at the clinic to receive dermatological evaluations by renowned specialists. This unprecedented turnout demonstrates the pressing need for accessible healthcare services in the region.

The clinic not only focused on dermatological services but also provided vaccination days for influenza, COVID-19, pneumonia, tetanus, and shingles. Both children and adults were able to benefit from these preventive measures. Furthermore, attendees had access to screening tests for glucose and hypertension, addressing common health concerns.

The event also featured educational talks led by experts, raising awareness about dermatological health in Puerto Rico. Topics covered during these talks included the correlation between metabolic syndrome and skin conditions, the significance of sunscreen usage, environmental factors contributing to psoriasis exacerbations, and acne management and treatment criteria, among others.

Various free services were offered at the clinic, including pharmacy services, biopsies, glucose and hypertension screening, medical evaluations, as well as informative tables and educational talks for attendees.

Residents of Slabs and surrounding areas, including individuals with existing skin conditions, those in the diagnostic process, and those who had not yet sought dermatological care, were welcomed to the clinic. The aim was to provide accessible healthcare services for all individuals with skin-related concerns.

Data collected from specialists revealed the main skin diseases affecting Puerto Ricans. Cancer, particularly basal cell carcinoma, is mainly observed in the eastern and coastal regions of the island. Basal cell carcinoma, although not highly aggressive, requires caution and proper attention.

Additionally, specialists highlighted atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, photodermatitis, acne, and dandruff as the most prevalent dermatological conditions in Puerto Rico. These findings emphasize the urgency of proactive healthcare measures and education initiatives targeting these specific conditions.

The Medicine and Public Health Magazine remains at the forefront of educational efforts regarding dermatological health in Puerto Rico. Their successful campaign, www.protegetupielpr.com, has reached millions of patients and users, providing crucial information about dermatological care and disease prevention.

With the success of this groundbreaking event, it is hoped that similar initiatives will continue to address the healthcare needs of the Puerto Rican population, ensuring accessible and quality care for all.

