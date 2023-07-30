Skin fungi, what they are, how to recognize them and the remedies – breaking latest news

by Antonella Sparvoli

They affect both children and adults and are more common in the summer. In some forms, skin fungi are contagious and can also be transmitted by infected (especially stray) dogs and cats

One of the drawbacks with which it is easier to deal with in summer is skin mycosis. Due to microscopic fungi, they affect both children and adults. Quick recognition usually aids healing by preventing its spread.

What are the most common body mycoses?

«The most frequent is tinea corporis or ringworm of the body – reports Stefano Veraldi, head of the Dermatological Clinic course at the University of Milan Bicocca -. It especially affects children who generally come into contact with the dermatophyte fungi that cause it on vacation, perhaps when they approach infected stray kittens. But it can also be transmitted by dogs or following contact with an infected person. Less often, infection occurs through soil contaminated with geophilic species. Tinea corporis mainly affects exposed areas, especially the face and upper limbs, and is more common in the summer because you are more “undressed”. Another common body mycosis in summer is pityriasis versicolor, otherwise known as “sea fungus”.

What are the characteristics of pityriasis versicolor?

«This mycosis is caused by a yeast called Malassezia furfur, which normally lives on the skin and, only under particular conditions, becomes aggressive. This yeast is therefore present on the skin surface of all, probably the transmission takes place from children with breastfeeding from the mother. In some cases, thanks to the hot-humid climate and abundant sweating, typical of the summer season, it may happen that some of these peaceful inhabitants take the upper hand and begin to proliferate, causing pityriasis versicolor.

«It is therefore no coincidence that the infection is seen in the summer. There are two typical manifestations: hyperpigmented patches, pale brown/buff usually on untanned skin or hypochromic, i.e. lighter, patches on tanned skin. The areas most affected are the chest, back and shoulders, while the face may also be affected in the child. In general, Malassezia prefers areas where the presence of sebaceous glands is greater, so it is possible that those with a tendency to seborrheic skin are predisposed to developing mycosis”.

How to cure them?

The treatment is based on antifungals. In the case of ringworm, when the lesion is single, local therapy is sufficient. «The drugs that are used most often are the azoles, to be applied once or twice a day, for up to three weeks of therapy. Oral therapy should be considered when there are more widespread lesions. In children, the most commonly used drug is griseofulvin, in adults, azole compounds can be used orally. It is good practice to cover the lesions with a plaster or transparent film if multiple”.

«To counteract pityriasis versicolor, instead, antifungal detergents are used, for example based on tioconazole, which are used to wash. In chronic and diffuse adult forms resistant to local therapy, oral therapy can be used. Disinfecting clothes that have been in contact with the skin can also be useful because these fungi take some time to die and can remain adhered to fabrics,” explains Veraldi.

