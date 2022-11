At home, ball radiators, warmers stuck on and windows almost always closed. Outside instead in the cold winter air, very often full of humidity. For our skin this mix can be really deadly. “During the winter season, cases of dermatitis and eczema increase, and the manifestations of diseases such as acne or psoriasis also worsen,” he says Nicoletta Bernardinidermatologist and hospital medical director at the ASL of Latina.

I