Skin leeks: here’s what they are and when they are dangerous

Skin tags are growths that appear on the skin. But why do they appear? They are dangerous? Find out more.

It may happen that small growths appear on the skin, especially on the hands and feet: leeks. Usually they are not dangerous to health but they can be unsightly and annoying.

In principle they do not cause complications (for example neoplasms or malignant tumors), but they create embarrassment from an aesthetic point of view. It will not be necessary to carry out in-depth examinations to evaluate its nature since the dermatologist will be able to define its extent by sight alone.

What can skin tags look like and how to treat them

They occur mainly in younger and weaker subjects, with a weakened immune system due to stress, illness or poor diet.

The dermatologist can propose different treatments to eliminate ugly leeks – tantasalute.it

There are several types of leeks:

warts occur mainly on the face, hands, soles of the feet and genitals. These growths do not evolve into malignant tumors, but can transmit the Papillomavirus. These are the most common types of leeks and can be prevented by avoiding using other people’s towels, and always keeping hands and feet dry Digital fibrokeratoma, it appears on the fingers and toes and is separated from the surrounding skin by a pendulum fibroma, they have an elongated shape and are attached through a thin peduncle. They appear especially near the neck, armpits and around the plantar eyes, they are found on the sole of the foot. To prevent them, when using a non-proper shower, it is always better to wear flat slippers, they are flat and not too large and a little raised. The color is also particular: brown-gray and they appear on the face, arms, nails and knees threadlike, they appear around the mouth or nose and have a white or gray periungual color, they can appear on the nails.

Usually, when there is someone in the family who suffers from leeks, they will be more prone to developing them (hence familiarity plays a large role in the appearance of leeks). They also show up on the skin when you suffer from diabetes or are overweight or by rubbing (that’s why they appear especially on the hands, feet, neck, armpits and chest). Pregnancy can also lead to developing these growths.

Skin warts: that’s when they are dangerous

When the leeks are large, there is a risk of suffering rheumatism which leads to their detachment, resulting in bleeding and possible skin infection.

How to distinguish dangerous leeks (tantasalute.it)

If the leeks are inflamed, painful, bleeding or are located in an annoying part of the body, it is better to go to the dermatologist who will be able to recommend methods to get rid of this growth such as:

cryotherapy with liquid nitrogen: it is applied directly on the leek and in a single session the problem could already be solved laser: this heats the tissue and causes the vaporization of the leek to take place. Then the growths will be medicated with an antibiotic cream and a plaster electrocoagulation: the lesion is removed with an electrosurgical unit surgical treatment: using the scalpel and anesthesia (even an ointment)

Leeks are therefore “harmless” skin growths from the point of view of health but which can be aesthetically annoying, creating embarrassment, if they appear in visible parts of the body. When they are about to appear, hold back the temptation to pierce them and remove them yourself but cover them with gauze and contact a dermatologist.