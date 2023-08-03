Skin lesions in alcohol addiction | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

The road to addiction often begins insidiously. Already 1 liter of beer per day is enough to cause alcohol damage in the long run. Not only the liver is the suffering organ. Alcohol does not stop at any organ boundary, not even at the skin.

It is not only the alcohol itself that is the damaging trigger. As part of its degradation process, many toxic substances are produced that result in diseases of the immune system, the nervous and cardiovascular systems, the gastrointestinal tract and especially the psyche.

What is popularly referred to as a “Schnapsnase” usually has nothing to do with frequent alcohol consumption. It is the clinical picture of rosacea, also known as couperose, which can occur even without a drop of alcohol due to a predisposition to dilate blood vessels. However, this clinical picture can be exacerbated by alcohol consumption, since alcohol is a vasodilating and sebaceous gland-stimulating substance.

In alcoholics, the skin on the face, upper body, arms and palms of the hands and in the area of ​​the oral mucosa often shows increased blood flow. Small blood vessels reminiscent of spiders can form on the skin of the upper body.

Basically, the bleeding time is significantly longer after injuries.

Itching in the area of ​​the palms of the hands, soles of the feet, on the extensor sides of the arms and legs and on the upper body can indicate the onset of cirrhosis of the liver.

Increased sweating of the palms and shaky fingers are obvious signs of alcohol addiction. In men, as part of the liver disease, armpit, chest and pubic hair recedes, mammary glands begin to grow, the testicles can slowly become smaller as a result of hormonal feminization – the consequences: reduced sexual desire and fertility. Women, on the other hand, develop a male type of fat distribution with an emphasis on the stomach and shoulders. As a result of masculinization, the breasts can become smaller and menstrual disorders can occur.

Malnutrition and malnutrition as well as absorption disorders of the gastrointestinal tract lead to a lack of vital substances such as vitamin A, B1, B3, B6, B12, C, D, folic acid, beta-carotene, biotin, copper, zinc, iron, selenium and magnesium. The consequences: itchy and scaly eczema as well as wound healing disorders and nail changes. Both already existing and dormant, predisposed skin diseases can intensify or appear for the first time. These include rosacea, psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis. In connection with smoking in particular, there is an increased risk of developing squamous cell cancer of the skin, mouth or genital mucosa in alcohol addicts. Both the direct effects of alcohol and the weakening of the immune system play a pioneering role here.

Often declining hygiene favors fungal and bacterial infections of skin and mucous membranes.

Alcohol addiction leaves many traces on the skin. The dermatologist can already make the diagnosis based on an external physical examination. Together with the supervising family doctor or internist, further clarifying and supporting measures can be initiated in order to show the person concerned a way out of their addiction.

