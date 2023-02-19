There are many different products for skincare and for this reason it is not easy to orientate and, more importantly, it is not easy to know in which order to use them for them to be effective.

First, it is important to choose products suitable for your skin type. Dry skin obviously has different needs than oily skin. Identifying the nature of your skin will allow you to choose moisturizing, nourishing products or anti-redness tailored to your needs. And that’s how you get the best results.

Once you have the right products, you should follow a specific order of application. In this article we will see the steps to follow for a perfect skincare routine.

Remove make-up

The first step is cleanse the skin e remove all traces of make-up and impurities. To do this is it is better to choose a delicate and alcohol-free product, to keep the skin soft and hydrated. The ideal would be to use a makeup remover oil, which eliminates all traces of make-up and, at the same time, moisturizes the delicate skin of the face.

Cleansing

The second step is the cleansing. Once you have removed make-up and impurities, wash your face with a detergent gel. After that rinse your face thoroughly and dry it well before proceeding to the next step.

Tonic

The third step is to use a purifying tonic. This product helps complete the facial cleansing process, freeing the skin from deep-seated impurities and limescale contained in the water.

The tonic also prepares the skin for better absorb the treatments of the following phasesmaintaining good hydration or restoring its balance and Ph. The effects may differ depending on the chosen formulation of the product.

Il purifying tonic leaves the skin cleansed, mattified and without imperfections.

Serum

The whey is the fourth step. Used daily, it serves to supply the skin with a high concentration of active ingredients. It allows you to enhance the effects of your skincare, applying it before the cream.

Serums help solve a wide variety of skin problems. Each of them covers a specific skin need.

Anti-aging serum: Counteracts the signs of aging and are used to treat the growing signs of aging such as fine lines and wrinkles or lack of radiance.

Specific serum: provides hydration to dehydrated skin. Care serums supply dry skin with important nutrients, make it supple again and give an immediate feeling of freshness. Soothing serums relieve irritation of sensitive skin and give it more well-being.

Il illuminating serum it’s great for giving skin a glow (when it lacks radiance), eliminating dullness, and smoothing out wrinkles.

The main active ingredients of the serums on the market are the retinol, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid and allow the reduction of skin spots and wrinkles, plumping the skin, making it soft, elastic and toned.

Hyaluronic acid retains and draws in moisture, smoothing wrinkles. Hydration keeps skin looking smooth and youthful. Retinol also helps keep skin youthful, but in a different way.

Derived from vitamin A, retinol affects skin cell renewal and skin looks younger.

Eye contour

Ed here we are at the fifth step: eye contour serum. Due to the thin skin, the area around the eyes is very sensitive and must be treated specifically if desired eliminate dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles.

Applying an eye contour serum makes your eyes shine again, because it reduces bags under the eyes and dark circles. It also slows down the aging process, eliminates crow’s feet and wrinkles.

This serum also maintains moisture in the eye area; promotes and restores the firmness and youthful appearance of the eye area.

Hydration

The sixth stage is hydration. After the serum, apply gently a moisturizing day cream on the face, o a moisturizing gel cream.

This step protects the skin from external aggressions (pollution, sun, wind, cold, etc.) to which it may be exposed during the day and hydrates it to avoid feelings of tightness and discomfort.

Hydration is also very important at night. Before bed, apply a night moisturizer and a nourishing mask.

These two products are not only moisturizers, but also contain regenerating ingredients. In fact, cell renewal takes place at night. These products are therefore much more absorbable and effective during sleep.

When you wake up you will have a radiant appearance for the whole day.

Exfoliation

The 6 steps seen above are those necessary for daily skincare, but if you want to perform a deeper cleaning, three more steps can be performed occasionally: exfoliation, face mask and sun protection.

Lo The main purpose of exfoliation is to remove dead skin cells. It can be done through one exfoliating scrub or through the peeling.

In principle, a facial peel is suitable for everyone, but the frequency of use should depend on the skin type: The removal of the top layer weakens the skin’s natural protective film, which facilitates bacterial infections. That’s why it should be done by professionals and not very often.

The scrub should also be used sparingly:

normal skin 1-2 times a week Skin with imperfections maximum 2 times a week Dry skin only once a week Sensitive skin 1-2 times a month

Face mask

The face mask is a cosmetic skin care product with an intensive care effect. Available in various forms such as gel, paste, cream or foam, it is usually applied after cleansing the face.

After a facial peeling, nourishing masks soothe the skin.

A healing mask supplies the skin with vitamins and minerals. The ingredients penetrate deep into the skin and have a long-lasting effect.

AND important to choose the right maskwhich should match your skin type. Otherwise the opposite effects will occur and skin problems such as dryness or blemishes will increase.

A detox maskfor example, is ideal for oily skin because it makes it clean, less oily and free from impurities.

Sun protection

The last fundamental step for perfect skincare is to apply a sunscreen against UVA and UVB rays. This is also important in winter to protect the skin from damage and premature aging.

As harmless as the winter sun may seem, it shouldn’t be underestimated, especially when there is snow and it reflects the sunlight. Sun protection is therefore essential even in winter. You could choose, for example, a SPF with antioxidants.

By following these steps in your skincare, you will be able to ensure a well-groomed, hydrated, plumped face skin with fewer wrinkles and spots.