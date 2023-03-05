Home Health Skinny without dieting: the “prick” of semaglutide is fashionable, but side effects are on the alert
Health

Skinny without dieting: the “prick” of semaglutide is fashionable, but side effects are on the alert

by admin
Skinny without dieting: the “prick” of semaglutide is fashionable, but side effects are on the alert
Depositphotos

Liraglutide is semaglutide I am antidiabetic drugs which have been shown to have a beneficial effect on the weight loss. Both are analogs of the hormone Glp-1, which affects insulin and satiety. The first drug helps you lose 5 to 7 kilos on average, while the second can cause you to lose up to 15% of your body weight in a year. Tirzepatide, on the other hand, is a drug recently approved for diabetes in the United States and still undergoing approval in Europe, which has demonstrated an average weight loss of more than 20% at the highest dose.

The possible side effects and their appropriate use – Despite the weight-loss effectiveness of these drugs, they should not be taken lightly or used without a medical need. They can in fact cause side effects such as nausea and disgust for food, and have a long list of contraindications. Furthermore, their use as anti-obesity drugs is subordinated to a BMI greater than 30 or to being overweight associated with risk factors.

See also  Third sector, breast cancer patients are also represented in the Forum

You may also like

Research on the origin of Sars-CoV-2 is blocked...

Covid, Hope on the missing red zone in...

Dementia: memory problems from the age of 50...

“For those without particular pathologies, a little wine...

Gf Vip, Edoardo Tavassi in tears over the...

what happens now? Here are all the possible...

demonstrators and two officers were injured

Time change 2023: Daylight saving time applies from...

Brain-eating amoeba in tap water, one man dies;...

Antonella Rossetti and Loredana Raimondo: who are the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy