Liraglutide is semaglutide I am antidiabetic drugs which have been shown to have a beneficial effect on the weight loss. Both are analogs of the hormone Glp-1, which affects insulin and satiety. The first drug helps you lose 5 to 7 kilos on average, while the second can cause you to lose up to 15% of your body weight in a year. Tirzepatide, on the other hand, is a drug recently approved for diabetes in the United States and still undergoing approval in Europe, which has demonstrated an average weight loss of more than 20% at the highest dose.

The possible side effects and their appropriate use – Despite the weight-loss effectiveness of these drugs, they should not be taken lightly or used without a medical need. They can in fact cause side effects such as nausea and disgust for food, and have a long list of contraindications. Furthermore, their use as anti-obesity drugs is subordinated to a BMI greater than 30 or to being overweight associated with risk factors.