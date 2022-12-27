news-txt”>

Lights and shadows for Healthcare in the Maneuver that received the first go-ahead from the Chamber. Among the negative points, in the foreground the failure of the national cancer plan of 10 million euros for 2023 and 10 for 2024. While a glimmer of commitment has opened up on the part of the Government with a view to agenda to resolve the open question regarding the medical devices sector which asked for the stop of the payback as a result of which 50% of the excess expenditure made by the Regions with respect to the 4.4 ceiling is charged to the manufacturing companies % of public expenditure expected for medical devices. For private healthcare, the novelty is the approval of two Brothers of Italy Orders of the Day to eliminate the spending ceiling set by the 2012 Spending review.

No blitz in favor of emergency room doctors who see the possibility of receiving the additional allowance as early as January 1, 2023 disappearing. But the chapter that weighs the most is that of the oncological plan.

The over three and a half million patients living in Italy with a cancer diagnosis renew their request for an urgent commitment. The new government, reiterates the general secretary of the Italian Federation of Volunteer Associations in Oncology (Favo), Elisabetta Iannelli “promised to update the National Oncology Plan, but now the time has come to translate words into deeds”. Compared to the plan drafted by the previous Government, valid from a technical-scientific point of view, it is now necessary to update the interventions for the part concerning the planning of the objectives to be achieved. “We are baffled and worried about the inconclusiveness of the political class. Cancer patients – she says – cannot wait and with Favo they are asking for concrete and immediate answers from the Minister of Health“. Cancer treatment costs our country 16 billion a year, to add to the 5 that citizens take out of their pockets to speed up the time for a diagnosis. An unprecedented commitment is needed to prevent tumors from becoming the leading cause of death on our continent: Europe says so, where, in 2020, every day, 11,000 people fell ill and 5,000 lost their lives due to a disease oncology.

The maneuver also contains lights and news on various other health fronts. Extension to 31 December 2024 for the stabilization of precarious personnel hired during the pandemic emergency; increases the National Health Fund and increases the resources for the purchase of drugs and vaccines against Covid-19 by 650 million for 2023. An expenditure of 250,000 euros for 2023 and 500,000 for 2024 and 2025 for the development of the new Car-T anticancer therapies and 5 million a year from 2023 to 2026 to promote the prevention of heart disease. For the Antimicrobial-Resistance 2022-2025 contrast plan, he authorizes the expenditure of 40 million a year. And, another 200,000 euros a year go to next-generation sequencing tests for cancer. It increases the resources to be linked to scholarships for specializing doctors by 5 million a year. Smart working for those suffering from chronic diseases; psychologist bonus up to 1,500 euros per year and structural.