ROMA – While the Prosecutor of the Figc notified the referee Marco Serrafourth man of Cremonese-Roma, the notice of conclusion of the investigations thus announcing the referral for violation of article 4 of the Sports Justice Code and of the Code of Ethics of Aia associates for what happened with Jose Mourinhotoday (Friday 10 March) the Portuguese coach has instead known his fate regarding the two days off remedied after Zini’s expulsion. In the afternoon (2.30 pm) the Federal Court of Appeal who decided for the confirmation of disqualification of the ‘Special One’ after the appeal of Rome. Mourinho will therefore not be on the bench against Sassuolo and in the derby with Lazio. Follow the live updates…

17:45

Fifth disqualification for Mourinho at Roma

There was optimism in Rome for the reduction of its coach’s suspension to one match after having brought very detailed documentation to the prosecutor’s office. Instead, confirmation of the disqualification arrived, the fifth for Special One since he’s been at Roma.

17:30

Foti with Sassuolo

It will therefore be Salvatore Foti, Mourinho’s deputy, who will lead Roma from the bench next day against Sassuolo and in the derby against Lazio.

17:20

OFFICIAL: MOURINHO’S DISQUALIFICATION CONFIRMED

Here is the sentence: Roma’s appeal was rejected and Mourinho’s two-match ban was confirmed, who will therefore miss Sassuolo and the derby with Lazio. This is the official press release from the National Sports Court of Appeal: “In the hearing set for 10 March 2023, held by videoconference, following the complaint with emergency procedure number 202/CSA/2022-2023, proposed by the company AS Roma Srl and by Mr. Josè Dos Santos Mourinho on 03.03. 2023 against the sanction of disqualification for 2 effective match days and a fine of €10,000.00 imposed on Mr. Josè Dos Santos Mourinho in relation to the Cremonese/Rome tender of 28.02.2023; having heard the lawyer Antonio Conte, the General Counsel Lorenzo Vitali as well as Mr. Jose Dos Santos Mourinho; after hearing the referee, the assistant n.1, the assistant n.2 and the fourth official; uttered the following DEVICE: Rejects the claim in epigrafe”.

17:12

Judgment soon

The Court’s ruling on Mourinho should arrive shortly, according to the filters. Roma will soon know if their coach will be able to sit on the bench against Sassuolo and Lazio. Wait up…

17:05

Still waiting

Nothing new, we still await the device of the Federal Court of Appeal with the sentence on the disqualification inflicted on Mourinho, which can be confirmed (two days), canceled or reduced. The communication should arrive by today’s evening.

16:45

Mourinho and the background on Serra

After remedying the expulsion in Cremonese-Roma Mourinho revealed what happened in the locker room once he reached the referee Piccinini, explaining his version on the fourth official Serra.

16:25

Mourinho: “I’ll tell you how it went”

Waiting to know the operative part of the sentence on the Serra case, here is what Mourinho's reconstruction was after Cremonese-Roma: "He doesn't have the honesty to say what he said to me, how he treated me and what generated my reaction".

16:05

When Serra cried and apologized

Serra's referral after Cremonese-Roma is not the only stain in the referee's career, who already in a Milan-Spezia match in January 2022 became the negative protagonist with a sensational mistake. After that episode Serra left the field in tears and apologized to Pioli and Milan.

15:45

Serra case, it didn’t happen from Calciopoli

Meanwhile, referee Serra has already been deferred and is now at great risk: he will have five days to prepare the defensive line. A situation of this type has not happened to a referee since the days of Calciopoli in 2006. Serra could face a long disqualification and risk leaving the Serie A and B referees forever.

15:25

Rome in the field

Waiting to understand if Mourinho can be on the bench in the next league match against Sassuolo, Roma have returned to training in Trigoria after the success in the Europa League against Real Sociedad. Those who played yesterday worked out in the gym, the others did athletic and technical work on the pitch.

15:10

Sentence expected today

The hearing is over, now there are hours of hope for Roma and Mourinho. The operative part of the sentence that will close the Serra case and clarify the final decision on the disqualification of the Giallorossi coach is expected today.

15:05

The hearing is over, Mourinho and the lawyer Conte have left

The lawyer Antonio Conte, to whom Rome has entrusted the mandate of the appeal together with the lawyers of the club Vitali and Muscarà, left without making any statements. Mourinho has also left the rooms of the sports court, leaving the building through a secondary exit. The hearing lasted half an hour.

14:55

The hypotheses on the disqualification

There are three options for the verdict: the two-match ban imposed (and then suspended) on Mourinho can be confirmed by the Federal Court or canceled completely. Another possibility is that of a reduction of the sentence, going from two to one day’s stop.

14:40

Mourinho arrived early

The court hearing began on time in the rooms of Via Campania (Rome), where Mourinho also showed up, arriving over an hour before the meeting.

14:30

The meeting of the Court begins

2.30 pm is the scheduled time for the meeting of the Federal Court of Appeal, the body that will decide on Mourinho’s disqualification and that will put a stop to the Serra case. Roma are anxiously awaiting the verdict to see if they can have their coach on the bench against Sassuolo and Lazio.

14:15

The full talks between Mourinho and Serra

From the expulsion against Cremonese to the suspension of the suspension, up to the referral of Serra and the meeting scheduled for today at 2.30 pm of the Federal Court of Appeal, everything stems from those few seconds in which Serra and Mourinho have a heated verbal confrontation during Cremonese-Rome which then unleashes the rest. To shed light on full talks between the two are the reconstructions of the collision both on the sidelines and in the locker room.

14:00

I testimonial on Mourinho

On March 3, the day after Mourinho's testimony, three witnesses in the Serra case were heard by the prosecutor Chiné for a supplementary investigation: Vito Scala, who is in charge of relations with the referees, Maurizio Lombardo, the club's Chief Football Operating Officer , and Doctor Manara.

13:45

The stages

After the chaos of Cremonese-Roma which occurred on 28 February, Roma presented an urgent appeal (officially presented on 3 March) against the two-match ban inflicted on Mourinho, disqualified by the Sports Judge on 1 March. On March 2, Mou appeared before the Federal Prosecutor’s Office to testify and be heard. On 4 March, the coach’s suspension was lifted and José was able to lead Roma against Juventus from the bench on 5 March.

13:30

José Mourinho and the referees we don’t deserve

Il comment by Alessandro Barbarno, Co-director of Corriere dello Sport-Stadio, on the Mourinho-Serra case.

13:15

Two precedents between Roma and Serra

There are two precedents between Roma and Serra concerning the Primavera: the first dates back to the Viareggio Tournament in 2012, when the referee left the Giallorossi in nine, the second instead dates back to 2015 (again in Viareggio) when there were as many as three expulsions.

13:00

The double bad figure of Serra

Il comment by Ivan Zazzaroni, director of Corriere dello Sport-Stadio, on Roma victory in the Europa League It is on case of Cremona.

12:45

Mou also loses Pellegrini

Double tile for Jose Mourinho, which meanwhile awaits the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal on the two days of disqualification that were inflicted on him after the red of Cremona: beyond Belotti (fractured wrist) the coach also loses Lorenzo Pellegrini, injured his head in the round of 16 first leg match Europa League won against the Real society at the Olympic.

Fear for Pellegrini during Roma-Real Sociedad: bad cut and blood on his face

12:30

Serra’s version at ‘Le Iene’

The version given by is not convincing Marco Serra to the television broadcast 'Hyenas', to whose microphones the fourth man of Cremonese-Rome explained what he would really say to Jose Mourinho, Giallorossi coach then went on a rampage and it was expelled and disqualified for two days.

12:15

Tile for Mou: Belotti ko

Waiting for the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal on his disqualification, bad news comes for Jose Mourinho who loses Andrea Belotti. The tests he underwent Roma centre-forward have in fact highlighted a wrist fracture, caused by a hard fight during the match of Europa League at the Olimpico won 2-0 against Real Sociedad.

12:00

Mourinho’s ‘third half’

A few hours after the decision of the Federal Court of Appeal who will rule on his disqualification, Jose Mourinho was featured in a special 'third time'. After the 2-0 trimmed to Real society in the first leg of the round of 16 Europa League in fact the technician of the Roma met the players Rugby Italy, engaged in Six Nations and present in the grandstand at the Olimpico.

11:45

Mou waits in ‘silence’ and replies to Sarri

"I'm not talking about my disqualification because there's an ongoing process, I'll be able to answer your questions later". As Jose Mourinho he spoke after his 2-0 win Roma against the Real society at the Olimpico in the first leg of the round of 16 Europa League. The Portuguese then replied to his colleague from Lazio Maurice Sarri, which he had spoken of "career suspension" after the Portuguese had been allowed to go on the bench in the match against Juve.





11:30

Serra deferred: now he risks big

The power of attorney Figc closed the investigation into what happened between Jose Mourinho and Marco Serra and served notice of referral to the fourth official of Cremonese-Roma, who is now at great risk and will have five days to prepare the defensive line. On the disqualification of the Giallorossi coach instead today will decide the Court of Appeals.

Rome, Federal Court of Appeal