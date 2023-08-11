Skipping a meal to lose weight, what are the consequences on the body? What to watch out for

Eating behavior is a crucial element for the proper functioning of the body: skipping a meal can have various consequences on the body, what to know.

Skipping a meal, therefore, in the long run can have various consequences on the body, affecting metabolism, appetite regulation, mood and overall health. Although skipping a meal occasionally may not have significant long-term effects, if it does habitual behavior can lead to health risks.

It is essential to adopt a balanced and regular diet, which meets the nutritional needs of the body and promotes general well-being. Consulting a nutritionist or specialist in case of doubts or concerns regarding nutrition is always a good practice to maintain a healthy and balanced diet.

What are the risks if you often skip meals

One of the main effects of the so-called skip meal, or the skipping of a meal, concerns the body’s metabolism. The body needs a regular intake of nutrients to ensure proper energy intake. When you skip a meal, your metabolism tends to slow down to conserve energy. This reaction is a form of adaptation of the body to cope with fasting and conserve energy reserves.

Skipping a meal can lead to significant changes in blood sugar levels, especially after subsequent meals. This happens because the body, deprived of a constant supply of carbohydrates, could experience excessive spikes or drops in blood glucose. These fluctuations can cause feelings of fatigue, dizziness and irritability.

Furthermore, lack of food intake can affect our emotional state and our ability to concentrate. Levels of serotonin, a neurotransmitter involved in mood control, are influenced by the nutrients we eat. Skipping a meal can lower serotonin levels, leading to changes in mood and behavior.

Skipping a meal can trigger a “recovery” effect in our body, leading to an increase in the sense of hunger in the following hours. This can lead to a greater propensity to consume high-calorie or unhealthy foods, compromising a balanced diet.

If the skip meal becomes a habitual behaviour, the body may enter a catabolic state, in which it begins to use muscle protein as an energy source. This can lead to a loss of muscle mass, compromising muscle tone and strength.

An additional effect is also an impairment of the digestive process. Lack of food can lead to decreased secretion of gastric acid in the stomach, impairing the ability to digest and absorb nutrients.

Skipping meals does not help you lose weight

