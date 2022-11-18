Home Health “Skipping breakfast increases the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease.” How many calories to eat? Endocrinologist advice
by admin
«Skip the Breakfastin addition to a decrease in the ability to concentrate, can lead to a number of risks such as that of develop obesity, cardiovascular disease, or diabetessince you create some metabolic changes». This was stated by Professor Silvia Migliaccio, specialist in Endocrinology and Nutrition, president of the Italian Food Society.

But how many calories expected in one diet Should they be taken during the first meal of the day? «Breakfast – explains Migliaccio – must provide calories around 20-25% of the daily requirement”.

Fundamental role of breakfast is to interrupt the long fasting at nightfasting very often recommended in diets that promise rapid weight loss.

“Prolonged fasting can lead to alterations. The problem with diets that involve prolonged fasting for weight loss is the return of the kilos quickly and to a greater extent than before ». “Eating all the time – concludes the endocrinologist – is wrong just as prolonged fasting is wrong”.

