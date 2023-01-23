In the frenzy of our days, mealtimes often end up sacrificed due to haste or lack of organization. But skipping breakfast, lunch or dinner is not a habit without consequences: according to a new study, the discontinuity in replenishing energy to the body can also have very serious effects on health.

Save time but shorten life. The research, carried out on data from more than 24,000 Americans over the age of 40, found that limiting yourself to only one real meal throughout the day is linked to a higher risk of early mortality; that skipping breakfast is associated with a higher risk of dying from heart or blood vessel problems and that skipping lunch or dinner is related with a higher likelihood of dying early from various causes, including cardiovascular ones. The conclusions, published in the magazine Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dieteticsquestion the benefits of the practice of intermittent fasting and underline the importance of devoting care and attention to feeding the body in a timely manner.

Harmful lifestyle. “Our research reveals that people who eat just one meal a day have a higher risk of early death than those who eat multiple daytime meals,” said Yangbo Sun, an epidemiologist at the University of Tennessee and one of the authors of the study. Problems arise when skipping meals it becomes customaryas was the case for 30 percent of study participants (a group that included mostly young, black but non-Hispanic males with lower levels of education and modest household income).

Meaningful bond. The habit of giving up meals is more common among those who smoke more and drink more alcohol, among those who do not have access to enough nutritious food, among people who consume more snacks and unhealthy foods, which give less energy. See also In addition to stress, these very common drugs can cause premature dementia and fluctuating memory even in the youngest The study didn’t investigate deep enough to determine whether skipping meals either the direct cause of early mortality and cardiovascular problems. Rather it highlighted a correlation, which seems to “hold”, i.e. remain valid, even when other important conditions for lifestyle vary, i.e. if and how much you smoke, if you exercise, how much alcohol you consume or what type of nutrition is observed when food is brought to the table.

A concentrate of energy. A possible explanation for the risk found, to be confirmed in further studies, is that skipping meals leads to taking in all the calories we need at once, causing imbalances, for example in glucose regulation and poor metabolism management. Not surprisingly and for the same reasons, even eating all three meals, but at times that are too close together, less than 4.5 hours apart, is correlated with a greater risk of early mortality.

These are considerations to be taken into account when work schedules, family commitments, social pressure, food fads or economic problems combine to limit food intake to one or two occasions only during the day.