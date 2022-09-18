Do you often skip meals? Warning, a recent study has shown that it makes you fat. Let’s find out in detail what happens to our body if we don’t eat regularly.

When you want to lose weight, you need to follow a healthy and balanced diet with determination. Many think that skipping meals can accelerate weight loss, in reality it is just the opposite. A recent study gave us more information. Let’s find out in detail what it is and what the truth is.

There is nothing more wrong with skipping meals, many think it helps to lose weight, but in reality it is just the opposite. In fact, this bad habit even makes you fat, some nutritionists have thought about confirming it. Are you curious to find out why? Let’s see it together.

Does skipping meals make you fat? Here is the truth

Skipping meals is wrong, those who often carry out this bad habit will inevitably find themselves with those annoying extra pounds. In fact, many think that skipping breakfast or snack can make us lose weight, but in reality it is completely the opposite.

How many times, after a binge, have we decided to skip lunch? But on reflection, in the afternoon we certainly started to feel a feeling of hunger, but we ignored it. Then, arriving at dinner, we ate everything that was on the table. Here is this “evening binge”Will make us gain more weight.

Our body to stay active it needs sugar, especially for the well-being of the brain and muscles. A glycemic drop following a fast will cause our body to feel hungrier and to restore sugars as soon as possible. How? With an evening binge.

Skipping meals does not bring anything good, in fact in the following hours we will inevitably feel more tired and less concentrated. For this reason it is necessary to always make all the necessary snacks.

Furthermore, fasting induces energy savings, precisely this over time will make us decrease the lean mass and increase the fat one, with a consequent slowdown of the metabolism.

Remember, to get your body functioning properly, you must always have all meals and drink plenty of water. Only in this way will we be able to stay fit and lose weight.