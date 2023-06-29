Sky – Brozovic, Al-Nassr didn’t break through. He wants Barca. Inter blocked

The Croatian would not intend to say yes to the Saudi club’s proposal but Barça cannot make the same offer to Inter

He has been fought for all day because Al-Nassr has tried in every way to convince him to accept but up to now they have not managed to break through the heart of Brozovich despite the deal with l’Inter. The footballer, they explain to Skysport, does not want to go to Arabia, we will understand better in the next few hours.

The Croatian has an agreement with Barcelona which, however, has not yet heard from Inter and does not yet have the economic strength to match the offer made by the Saudi club to Zhang. The Blaugrana club would offer around 15-18 million. The Arab club has placed around 23 on the table in via della Liberazione. The player is stalling and this is blocking the incoming Nerazzurri transfer market, on Frattesi above all. AND Marottahe will have to do his bit – Di Marzio explained – when he sees Carnevali and the player’s agent on Friday in Rimini to keep the acquired pole position.

