Sky – Brozovic, if Al Nassr wants to close soon. Frattesi or Milinkovic remain the Inter ideas

The Inter midfielder is in talks with Al Nassr for the transfer. There is still no agreement between the two clubs

Marcelo Brozovic is in the sights of Al Nassr. The midfielder has received an important offer, but the Saudi club has not yet reached an agreement with Inter who will then have to find an adequate reinforcement for Inzaghi’s midfield.

For now, a written offer of 15 million for Brozovic, a verbal raise of 18 million. Inter are asking for 25 million. If they really want player and he gives the ok they will have no problem raising. Inter will then go and get another strong midfielder like Frattesi or Milinkovic-Savic

