Home » Sky – Inter, first day for the nerazzurri for Frattesi: chosen the shirt number
Health

Sky – Inter, first day for the nerazzurri for Frattesi: chosen the shirt number

by admin
Sky – Inter, first day for the nerazzurri for Frattesi: chosen the shirt number

A light fish dinner in a restaurant in the center of Milan, before returning to the hotel early to rest and face tomorrow

A light fish dinner in a restaurant in the center of Milan, before returning early to the hotel to rest and face tomorrow’s day, which will officially make him a new Inter player.

Davide Frattesi, the midfielder arriving from Sassuolo, spent his first day for the Nerazzurri today. The arrival at Linate, then the first part of medical visits to CONI (the second is scheduled for tomorrow, at the Humanitas clinic in Rozzano), greetings to the fans. All according to plan. Meanwhile, as Sky Sport reports, Frattesi has already chosen the shirt number he will wear in Milan: 16.

Free at Inter and already worn at Sassuolo, Frattesi chose it as an ardent fan of Daniele De Rossi.

See also  Locked in cages and stunned with psychotropic drugs: the hell of migrants in repatriation centres

You may also like

The Nordic Approach: How Restrictive Measures Have Reduced...

“Lukaku is an important idea from the transfer...

Visibilia case, Italo Bocchino defends Santanchè: “Linching for...

Madonna’s Battle with Superbugs Highlights the Importance of...

E-prescription: Cyber ​​insurance as essential protection for pharmacies

The Future of Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Promising Treatment Alternatives...

Monoclonal antibodies against Alzheimer’s disease: a more arduous...

Can you fertilize cucumbers with Epsom salt? benefits...

The Rise of Myopia: Causes, Solutions, and the...

Healthy soils: how hay farming protects the climate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy