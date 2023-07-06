Sky – Inter, first day for the nerazzurri for Frattesi: chosen the shirt number

A light fish dinner in a restaurant in the center of Milan, before returning to the hotel early to rest and face tomorrow

A light fish dinner in a restaurant in the center of Milan, before returning early to the hotel to rest and face tomorrow’s day, which will officially make him a new Inter player.

Davide Frattesi, the midfielder arriving from Sassuolo, spent his first day for the Nerazzurri today. The arrival at Linate, then the first part of medical visits to CONI (the second is scheduled for tomorrow, at the Humanitas clinic in Rozzano), greetings to the fans. All according to plan. Meanwhile, as Sky Sport reports, Frattesi has already chosen the shirt number he will wear in Milan: 16.

Free at Inter and already worn at Sassuolo, Frattesi chose it as an ardent fan of Daniele De Rossi.

