Skyr is not a yogurt despite remembering it and having very similar properties. “Skyr is a fresh cheese made from low-fat milk with the addition of rennet and lactic ferments – he explains Flavia Bernini, biologist, nutritionist -. The subsequent pouring on a very thin mesh cloth allows the elimination of the whey: the result is a final product slightly similar to Greek yogurt, with an acid taste but with a hint of sweetness “.