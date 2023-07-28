Sla, here comes the silkworm-inspired braces

Research in the field of neuromuscular diseases also means taking inspiration from nature to develop technologies to improve the quality of life of patients. Said and done: the 3D printing Lab team of Nemolab (the technological research hub dedicated to neuromuscular diseases) has created the first wrist-hand brace inspired by the silkworm cocoon. The new support – its creators explain – reproduces the reticular structure of the silkworm cocoon, “mimicking” its exceptional mechanical properties of flexibility, breathability and resistance, for an extremely light and resilient aid in its ability to know how to adapt to the needs of each patient. The study was published in the journal Biomedicines and the project was carried out with the “Development of innovative 4.0 solutions” funding from the Lombardy Region and Unioncamere Lombardia, with the voluntary support of the Rotary Club Milano Linate.

Meeting unmet needs

Grasping, writing, cutting food or opening a door are daily gestures that over time become difficult, up to being impossible for those living with a degenerative neuromuscular disease such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Sma or muscular dystrophy. Therefore, intervening with external supports that reposition the hand in a correct postural attitude is essential to prevent joint contractures, counteract the risk of muscle shortening and reduce pain in the resting situation, thus generally improving the function of the use of the hand itself . The promptness in the creation of the aid, its adaptation in relation to the evolution of the disease and the constant personalization based on the needs of the person become the necessary criteria for the orthosis to be effective.

A bio-inspired guardian

The vocation for observing and listening to the needs of patients, on the one hand, and of nature, on the other, led the Nemolab experts to design a bio-inspired brace: they created a material that mimics the natural structure of the silkworm cocoon and its unique mechanical characteristics of traction, compression and bending, modeling it to make it adaptable, light and resistant and predicting its behavior through an engineering computational model.

The result is a so-called form fitting brace, i.e. able to adapt each time to the specific characteristics of the person. For example, the more important the hand’s need for support, the greater the rigidity of the cells that make up the orthosis, thus creating a more compact reticular structure. 3D printing has proved to be the ideal production method, capable of containing production times and costs.

“In addition to introducing a new approach in the design of bio-inspired orthoses, the study shows the full potential of three-dimensional printing technology in responding to the specific needs of each patient – underlines Raffaele Puglia, Research Area Coordinator of Nemolab – Ours aims to be a contribution to the development of personalized medicine, which has a vision of the person’s need. In fact, 3D printing of biomaterials is a disruptive technology that is revolutionizing the medical sector”.

Tested by patients

The silkworm cocoon-inspired mount didn’t stay on paper, but it’s already being tested. Indeed, a group of people with ALS, patients of the NeMO Clinical Center in Milan, was involved in the evaluation of the new wrist-hand brace and provided the first feedback. Thumbs up for the breathability of the material and the customization of the aid, but also for the very thin thickness, the pleasant aesthetics, the light material and the ease of use. Such positive feedback will allow researchers to continue studying biocompatible materials and optimize the design of what has now become an industrial prototype accessible to all.

“The results of this scientific-technological research path arise from the knowledge and observation of the unmet needs of people with neuromuscular pathologies – he concludes Stephen Regondi, General Manager of Nemolab and of the Nemo Clinical Centers – The scientific vocation of the Nemolab technological hub starts from the clinical experience of the Nemo Centers and the invention of a form-fitting brace synthesizes the precipitate of knowledge that derives from daily clinical practice, with ingenuity exercised in this case in the knowledge domain of materials engineering. This synthesis between clinical practice and scientific-technological research is the driving force behind the 41 active and ongoing trials in our laboratories”.

