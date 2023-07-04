SLA: negative opinion from EMA regarding the approval of AMX0035

The news was in the air and the official confirmation arrived a few days ago, but the Amylyx company intends to request a review procedure for the drug

As anticipated in mid-June by the Rare Disease Observatory, the fears raised by patients suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) turned out to be well founded and, a few days ago, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has issued a negative opinion against AMX0035the drug for ALS which has already received the green light from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and which the developer company, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, is also trying to get approved in the European Union.

On the EMA website, where the reasons for this refusalit reads that the European Agency believes that the clinical study from which the data for the authorization request are taken “does not convincingly demonstrate the ability of the drug to slow the progression of the disease”. Furthermore, further doubts were raised regarding the collection and analysis of patient survival data: on the basis of this, not recognizing a good balance between risks and benefits, the European regulatory body decided not to recommend the approval of the drug.

Given the positive results obtained by AMX0035 in the CENTAUR Phase II clinical trialon the basis of which the FDA has given its OK to the drug, the European CHMP’s decision greatly surprised company representatives and outraged patientswho counted heavily on the rapid arrival of the therapy also in Europe (and then in Italy).

“We are confident in the robustness of the CENTAUR study data, which we believe meets the criteria for conditional approval,” he said. Tammy Sarnelli, Global Head, Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Compliance di Amylyx. “These data are the same as the basis for the full approval received from the US Food and Drug Administration and the conditional approval from Health Canada. We therefore do not agree with the CHMP opinion and will request a formal Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) review procedure.”

“We are extremely disappointed with the unacceptable decision by the EMA. It demonstrates the lack of awareness of ALS on all fronts, the unmet needs of our community and the tremendous effort we must continue to put into finding solutions to alleviate the pain and loss of life that results from this devastating disease.” declare Andrea Zicchieri and Nicoletta De Rossirespectively Founder Emeritus and President of the Italian association conSLAncio. “We would like to thank ALS patients, caregivers, investigators and clinical study personnel for their participation in the development of AMX0035. We will continue to work constantly to help the Italian and international community and we encourage everyone to come forward to help us”.

Reassurances have come from the EMA towards patients being treated with the drug in clinical trials, for which the current decision will have no consequences of any kind. In parallel, Amylyx has announced that it will continue its engagement with the CHMP and EMA during the AMX0035 data review process, with the aim of making the therapy available in Europe as soon as possible, as well as in the United States and Canada. . At the end of the review procedure requested by Amylyx, which will last approximately four months, the CHMP will issue a final opinion on the medicine.

“While our application for approval of AMX0035 in Europe will continue to be under review, we will also work to complete the global Phase III PHOENIX studywhose key results, expected in mid-2024, will provide further important data on the drug’s efficacy and safety profile,” he says. Stéphanie Hoffmann-Gendebien, General Manager and EMEA Head of Amylyx. “We remain committed to exploring all potential avenues forward. No new treatments have been approved for this devastating disease in Europe for more than 25 years, and we therefore recognize the urgent need for the European ALS community to access new treatment options.”

For an overview of the more innovative therapeutic approaches under study for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis read theiinterview with prof. Roberto Massahead of the Neuromuscular Diseases Unit of the Tor Vergata University Hospital in Rome, published in Osservatorio Terapie Avanzate.