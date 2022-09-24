Home Health Sla, the sensational discovery of an effective treatment is due to Adriano Chiò from Biella
Sla, the sensational discovery of an effective treatment is due to Adriano Chiò from Biella

In these hours, his name has returned to occupy the front pages of newspapers and even in the province comes the echo of the discovery of the neurologist already “Nobel” of global importance.

The Biella area Adriano Chiò is director of Neurology 1 atMolinette hospital of the City of Health of Turin and professor of Neurology atUniversity of Turin. In 2021 he was awarded the Forbes Norris Award 2021the highest worldwide recognition in the clinical field of ALS.

Many of his contributions in research to defeat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The results of the latter have just been published in the prestigious scientific journal “New England Journal of Medicine”. About the international study on the Tofersenit emerged that the drug demonstrates a slowdown and in some cases even an inversion of the clinical progression of ALS.

The treatment has been shown to be effective in people carrying the Sod1 gene mutation. The study involved 198 ALS patients with that type of mutation. And the drug is already available to the sick.

The other international centers that participated in the research are located in Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.

