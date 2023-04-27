Sla, tofersen approved in America (04/27/2023)

Qalsody (tofersen) has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration – FDA come new drug for people with ALS who have the SOD1 gene mutation. The announcement – reports a note from the Italian association for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis-Aisla – was made in the night between 25 and 26 April, Italian time, directly by the American regulatory body. Last year, in fact, the pharmaceutical company Biogen submitted the application for accelerated approval of the drug as part of the process of the so-called NDA (New Drug Administration).

«Today is a good day for the history of this disease because the approval by the FDA, which we hope will be followed by that of the EMA in the short term”.comments the professor Mario Sabatelli, president of the Medical-Scientific Commission of Aisla and clinical director of the adult area of ​​the NeMO Center at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, which he continues «is not just a “bureaucratic fact” but represents a fundamental step to allow access to the drug to a greater number of patients».

The hope of the patient community is that the work of the European Medicines Agency-EMA will also be accelerated which, in December 2022 accepted Biogen’s application, now we have to wait for the result of the answer. “Unfortunately, Europe has been losing ground on advanced therapies in recent years. It is clear that the possibility is given by the need to streamline the regulatory process and, precisely for this reason, the development of Advanced Therapies should involve more and more companies, institutions, researchers and, last but not least, patient associations”, they underline to Aisla. “In light of this wonderful news,” he says Fulvia Massimelli, national president Of isolates«we will continue our commitment to guaranteeing the possibility for all people with ALS to access the genetic test and, fundamentally, to have results in a short time. The data that the scientific community has made available tell us, in fact, that the essential condition for the drug to be effective is to intervene as early as possible”.

For people with ALS in Italy – the note recalls – today it continues to be active the method envisaged since last October 2021 for the administration of tofersen through the early access program, compassionate use, regulated by the ministerial decree of 7 September 2017 “Discipline of the therapeutic use of a medicinal product undergoing clinical trials”. On the basis of this decree, every neurologist can request access to the experimental drug for their ALS patients with mutation in the SOD1 gene, regardless of disease progression.

From the note issued by Biogen, Aisla’s note summarizes the reasons for the approval: «Since SOD1 mutations were first identified as the cause of ALS 30 years ago, the scientific community has sought genetically targeted treatments. Qalsody is the first ALS treatment approved based on a biomarker. Today marks a crucial moment in ALS research as we have obtained, for the first time, confirmation that neurofilaments can be used as a surrogate marker with a reasonable probability of predicting clinical benefit in SOD1-mutated ALS. We believe this important scientific breakthrough will further accelerate the development of innovative ALS medicines.”

There are currently at least 278 drugs approved by the FDA under this fast track. The fast-track procedure requires that, in order to fully confirm the approval of tofersen, Biogen must verify its clinical benefit through a confirmatory study that the company is currently conducting.

In Italy there are an estimated 120 people with ALS-SOD1 mutation. Since early access to the drug was opened, just under half have been treated, of which 30 at the NeMO Clinical Centres.

