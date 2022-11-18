news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, NOVEMBER 18 – Continuing to work online to cope with the complexity of the disease, giving value to the continuity between research and treatment and reaffirming the importance of multidisciplinary care which must be guaranteed to everyone: this is the message arrived from the workshop “Trials in ALS. Criticalities & Strengths”, which saw some of the leading Italian research experts on Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) on the table. It was an important study day on clinical research for this pathology, which took place yesterday in the Milan office of the NeMO Clinical Center, the network of expert centers for the treatment and research of neurodegenerative and neuromuscular diseases. The aim of the meeting was to continue to transfer skills for the correct and effective conduct of a clinical trial, in the light of the challenges facing the scientific community today, for a disease for which there is still no cure.



Starting from an overview of clinical trials over the last five years, conducted by Prof. Vincenzo Silani, former professor at the University of Milan and director of the Neuroscience Department of Auxologico IRCCS; the debate focused on the studies currently underway, with Dr. Federica Cerri, SLA Area contact person at NeMO Milan; to continue with the in-depth study on the effectiveness of the criteria for the design and conduct of a clinical study, stimulated by Prof. Giuseppe Lauria, Professor of Neurology at the University of Milan and scientific director of the IRCCS Foundation, “Carlo Besta” Neurological Institute ; to conclude, finally, with the analysis of the ongoing pharmacological trial on the Tofersen molecule involving those with a mutation of the SOD1 gene, led by Prof.



Mario Sabatelli, Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Rome, Clinical Director of the NeMO Center in Rome, adult area and president of the Medical-Scientific Commission of AISLA onlus. The works were coordinated by Valeria Sansone, scientific clinical director of the NeMO Center in Milan and full professor at the University of Milan, who underlined how the experience of other neuromuscular pathologies can be translated, to better approach heterogeneous, complex and progressive diseases such as ALS (ANSA).

