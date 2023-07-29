«Slackers, the free ride is over»: the party of Libero, Giornale and Tempo for the stop to the basic income

Sometimes a text message is enough to celebrate. Yesterday, 28 July, 169,000 recipients of basic income received from INPS the communication of the suspension of the subsidy starting from 1 August. The message has reached those who find themselves in households in which there are no disabled, minors or over 65 members, as required by the new legislation. The last installment they received is therefore that of last July 27th. And today the exultation starts up Libero, The weather e The newspaper. «The revolt of Conte’s orphaned slackers», headlines the newspaper directed by Alessandro Sallusti. And again: «The protest is mounting. INPS offices in Naples taken by storm. Pd and M5s blow on the protest ». Augusto Minzolini’s newspaper, on the other hand, claims that there was someone who was leaving for Sharm-El-Sheik when he received the text message.

The exultation

The weather instead he chooses a refrain dear to Matteo Salvini: “The free ride is over”. And he recalls: «It cost us over 20 billion between Tridico’s flop checks, crafty people and money not due». In a note, the INPS explained that with the text message it informed the interested parties of the suspension of the benefit. Remembering that there is the possibility of taking charge of social services: in this case the suspension will be revoked. And emphasizing that “this eventuality only concerns people who are in a particular state of complex needs and difficulties in social or occupational integration”. In June, one million and 10,536 people received their basic income or pension. The total expenditure was 590.8 million euros. The average amount per family in June was 565.69 euros. The South has a total of two thirds of the total beneficiaries. In Naples, 146,000 families perceive it.

The subsidy

In the capital of Campania, 373,000 people are involved. The average check reaches 652.58 euros. In Naples there are more beneficiaries than Lombardy, Piedmont and Veneto (almost 139 thousand) and more than the whole of Central Italy (143 thousand). It is therefore understandable why the INPS branches and switchboard were stormed. And there are also those who report some related problems: «So far I have employed 102 income recipients in various projects in favor of the community. And now?», says Giacomo Pirozzi, mayor of Calvizzano, a small town north of Naples.

Anyone who has lost their basic income and is considered employable, i.e. between 18 and 59 years of age, has no dependent disabled persons and no dependent minors, will be able to receive 350 euros per month as support for job training through branches of the Employment Centers and INPS. For the rest, the new inclusion allowance is awaited, which will always concern those with minors, the elderly or disabled at home. The measure will be activated from 1 January 2024.

Conte and Meloni

Meanwhile, the leader of the 5 Star Movement Giuseppe Conte goes on the attack in an interview with The print. “They give former parliamentarians back their rich annuities, they cut their incomes to the poor, the answer is not the 380-euro card, only for families of 3: two expenses and it’s all over,” he tells Federico Capurso. He says the cut is “a way of saying ‘now get by'”. For the grillino “a political game was played on people’s skin”. And again: «The government does not care if these people are going through a difficult moment due to lack of work or if that money was used to supplement a starvation salary. From August 1st, zero». And he concludes: “Meloni has turned his back on those who suffer without even putting his face on it, with a text message”.

