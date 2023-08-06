Sleep and stress in times of crisis: Oberberg sleep and stress monitor shows, stress …

Oberberg clinics

The burden on people from poor sleep remains at a high level: this is shown by the analysis of the data from the third survey wave of the Oberberg sleep and stress monitor that has now been published. Almost every fifth person (19.8%) still sleeps badly or very badly. While 15.9% suffered from poor sleep in the first wave, the proportion increased to 20.9% in the second wave and is now stagnating at a high level.

Accordingly, the proportion of those who sleep fairly well or very well falls from 46.7% in the first wave of the survey to 40.5% in the third wave.

Worry nights: difficulty falling asleep and nightmares

Over 20% of those surveyed complained of difficulty falling asleep. In the first wave of the survey, almost a quarter of those questioned (24.5%) stated that they often or very often had trouble falling asleep due to tension, brooding or experiencing anxiety. This proportion remains high in the third wave at 21.8%.

For eight out of 100 respondents, nightmares prevent them from sleeping peacefully at night. About the same 8.5% reported bad sleep or sleep disruptions in the first and second wave, this proportion increases slightly in the third wave (9.0%).

Painful nights: Pain interferes with sleep

Also, sleep is often interrupted by pain. In the first wave, 11.7% of the participants often or very often suffered from pain-related sleep problems. In the second wave, this proportion fell slightly to 10.1%. In the third wave in June 2023, it rose again to 12.1%.

Timely treatment of sleep disorders

The experts at the Oberberg Kliniken point out that timely treatment of sleep disorders can have a preventive effect by reducing the risk of developing physical and mental illnesses: “Healthy sleep is of central importance for the regeneration of the body and mind. Adequate sleep quality strengthens our immune system, supports cognitive functions and promotes emotional stability. By tackling sleep disorders early on, we can help patients to be healthier and more resilient to stressors in the long term.”

The sleep physicians emphasize that sleep disorders are often not just an isolated problem, but can also interact with existing mental illnesses: “People who suffer from sleep problems have an increased risk of existing mental illnesses getting worse. A targeted Treating sleep disorders can therefore also contribute to improving the state of health of patients with mental illness and increasing their quality of life.”

Even after the pandemic: bad sleep remains

The figures underscore the need to develop preventive measures and treatment strategies to promote sleep health and the positive and preventive management of stress factors in the population.

The Oberberg Kliniken are increasingly committed to raising awareness of the importance of healthy sleep and to further developing the options for treating sleep disorders.

The study is based on representative longitudinal data and provides important insights into the influence of various stress factors on health.

About the Oberberg Group: The Oberberg Group, headquartered in Berlin, is a clinic group founded more than 30 years ago with a large number of specialist and day clinics in the field of psychiatry, psychosomatic medicine and psychotherapy at various locations in Germany. In the clinics of the Oberberg Group, adults, adolescents and children are treated in individual, intensive and innovative therapy settings. In addition, there is a Germany-wide network of Oberberg City Centers, corresponding therapists and self-help groups.

