Sleep apnea, a breathing disorder characterized by repeated episodes of blockage of the upper airways during sleep, may be recognized as a chronic and disabling disease. This is foreseen by a new bill 765 entitled “Provisions on the recognition of obstructive sleep apnea as a chronic and disabling disease”, which sees the honorable Carolina Varchi as the first signatory, group leader of Fdi in the House Justice Commission.

The proposal, presented during a press conference in Montecitorio, includes “the assignment of a specific code for the purpose of exemption from healthcare costs, the establishment of specialized OSA centres, the supply of therapeutic devices and the protection of workers through smart working for the most serious forms – explained the first signatory Varchi – . Through this provision we therefore want to protect citizens suffering from this pathology, which is often underestimated and which, if neglected, can cause the onset of much more serious pathologies”.

Why sleep apnea is dangerous

Sleep apnea, or rather, obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (Obstructive Sleep Apnea SyndromeOSAS), constitute a relevant risk factor for the development of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.

Widely prevalent in the general population, although more common in men (male/female ratio of 3:1) – in Italy they affect about 7 million adults, of which almost 4 million with a full-blown form – have a significant economic impact on the public health system, estimated at around 3 billion euros for the state coffers.

Sufferers of sleep apnea present an increased risk of developing high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, obesity and diabetesas well as also suffering from a sense of continuous fatigue and excessive daytime sleepiness, which in turn exposes one to a greater risk of being involved in road accidents (frequency up to 5 times higher than unaffected individuals) or at work ( risk of double injury at work).

Symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea

The most common symptoms can be of two types, depending on the time of day in which they occur. Nocturnal symptoms include:

snoring

respiratory pauses

feeling of suffocation during sleep

frequent awakenings

night sweats

Daytime symptoms may include:

tiredness waking up

poor concentration with memory impairment

headache in the morning

mood disorders

excessive daytime sweating

Disease diagnosis and treatment

Recognizing obstructive sleep apnea syndrome is not easy, partly due to the poor awareness of the disease in the population but also due to the limited diffusion of routine screenings and the reduced number of sleep centres.

The diagnosis takes place through specific instrumental investigations, in particular through the nocturnal polysomnography which records overnight airflow in the airways, thoracoabdominal breathing efforts, arterial oxygen saturation, heart rate, body position, snoring, electrical potentials of the brain and heart, eye movements and the muscular activity of the body.

There are no approved drug therapies to treat the condition. Treatments mainly consist in the use of devices to reduce the obstructionsuch as nasal patches, and the use of respiratory masks and other devices for ventilatory support (CPAP)an approach that many people find uncomfortable and difficult to tolerate.

Pharmaceutical agents, some already used to treat other conditions, are currently being studied that could pave the way towards effective treatments.