Sleep apnea, the mask that helps you sleep better (and reduces the risk of stroke) – breaking latest news

by Cesare Peccarisi

The Cpap device, which introduces air into the respiratory tract, helps those suffering from Osas to have a regular sleep by reducing sleepiness during the day and anxiety. In the long term, blood pressure normalizes and the risk of stroke is reduced

The abbreviation OSAS, acronym for Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome or obstructive sleep apnea syndrome, suddenly aroused public interest, especially in the United States, at the end of June when both Reuters and Bloomberg News released the news that the President of the United States Joe Biden was sleeping using a CPAP, an acronym for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, a continuous positive pressure mask for the treatment of respiratory support during sleep, a reference therapy for those suffering from morpheic apnea, a condition that afflicts especially males, often overweight and heavy snorers, characterized by breathing interruptions in sleep due to total or partial obstruction of the upper airways, for periods ranging from 10 seconds to 2-3 minutes.

Night and day symptoms

Apart from the sudden awakenings due to the sensation of suffocation, the most common consequences are daytime sleepiness with falling asleep, headaches, concentration difficulties and progressive psycho-physical performance deficits that make the patient confused, disoriented and slow in responding to environmental stimuli.

Demenza: so no?

Many studies have so far associated this disorder with a greater risk of developing long-term dementia due to episodes of continuous nocturnal cerebral hypo-oxygenation, but a study by the Sleep and Dementia Consortium on almost 6,000 patients examined from 2020 to today, just published on the JAMA Network, has not confirmed this – says Professor Giuseppe Plazzi of the University of Modena, Reggio Emilia, Past-President of the Italian Association of Sleep Medicine (Aims) and President of the European Narcolepsy Network -. The study indicated that this disorder leads to worse sleep consolidation with consequent disadvantages of global cognition by affecting attention and cognitive processing speed, which are impaired by shorter sleep duration, but not by cerebral hypoxygenation, nor are they influenced by factors such as gender and age, although the prevalence seems to indicate the opposite.

In the study, a reduction in respiratory flow of more than 30 percent and in blood oxygen saturation per hour of sleep of at least 4 percent were used as benchmarks.

Advantages of CPAP

If used every night, the CPAP mask improves the quality of life of these patients: by restoring regular sleep, it increases energy, mood and physical strength, reduces daytime sleepiness and anxiety. In the long run it normalizes blood pressure and reduces the risk of stroke. In people with dementia, the best nocturnal oxygenation obtained can improve daily functioning, developing greater independence and lightening the caregiver’s burden. As we indicate in the next issue of the New England Journal of Medicine – announces Plazzi – disabling motor and cognitive disorders associated with sleepiness are present in many neurodegenerative diseases, first of all narcolepsy due to the lack of the neuropeptide orexin which, produced by the hypothalamus, is able to keep us alert. A new avenue is opening for the creation of synthetic molecules aimed at replacing the deficient brain orexin. And who knows if one day they will also replace the CPAP masks in OSAS given the discovery that cerebral hypoxygenation is not the determining factor of this disorder.

