Sleep apnea: what they are, causes, risks and tips for sleeping

Rest well during the Night it is essential to have enough tomorrow physical and mental energies, to be efficient at work and to be able to spend your free time pleasantly. On the contrary, a scarce one sleep quality has negative repercussions on these aspects. Sometimes, it’s there that makes you sleep badly sleep apnea syndrome.

sleep apnea — Sleep apnea is an involuntary interruption of breathing that occurs during sleep. They are caused by an obstruction to the correct airflow in the respiratory tract. Sometimes they last only a few seconds, while the longer ones can even last 2 or 3 minutes. Up to 5 episodes per night are considered normal, but if you exceed this threshold you are in the presence of sleep apnea syndrome, which in the most serious cases can cause even more than 80 episodes a night. "In recent times, this pathology has received much attention, because in addition to depriving us of the energy needed for the next day, it can put our health at risk. Indeed, a sleep disturbed by numerous sleep apnea has negative effects on cellular metabolismcausing problems in the brain, heart and other muscles over time due to the lack of oxygen received and making the situation worse if you already suffer from diseases involving these parts of the body", explains the Doctor Federica Poli, pulmonologist at the Irccs Policlinico San Donato in Milan. For example, sleep apnea syndrome represents a risk factor for cardiovascular and neurological diseases and aggravates the conditions of the people who are already affected by it.

the importance of rest — Although to suffer in higher percentages of the apnea syndrome are nocturnal in men, this pathology also affects women, especially if they are considerably overweight. Indeed, the extra pounds and even more theobesity, especially when fat is concentrated in the abdominal area, favor this syndrome. To make it more probable sleep apnea are also some physical characteristics that hinder the correct flow of air inside the body, such as a thick neck, a large tongue, laxity of the palate and nasal obstruction. “There are two types of sleep apnea syndrome. Those of central origin depend on a defect of the centers that regulate the breath, which function badly at certain times, while those on a postural basis they are favored by the supine position held during sleep and in which the respiratory mechanics are limited by the weight of the belly on the diaphragm, which does not allow the lungs to distend as they should,” continues Dr. Poli. In many cases both types are present to varying degrees. The alarm bells that can suggest that you suffer from this syndrome are one prolonged daytime fatigue not due to sleep deprivation, decreased attention e difficulty concentrating. Loud snorers are also at risk.