Sleep is essential for health: this is the direct and simple message chosen by the ‘World Sleep Society’ for World Sleep Day 2023, which is celebrated this year on March 17th. A way to remember that just like eating well and exercising, sleep is essential for physical, mental and social well-being, even if it is a far more neglected aspect of lifestyles. “Our patients and people of all ages around the world can improve their overall health and well-being by prioritizing sleep and strategies to improve sleep,” said Phyllis C. Zee, president of the World Sleep Society.
March 17, to promote the importance of quality rest and also examine related areas such as education, social aspects and driving, was chosen as it takes place on the Friday before the vernal equinox of each year.
In Italy, Aims, the Italian Sleep Medicine Association, is promoting the 2023 sleep marathon for the day, a free webinar in which all the main Italian experts in sleep medicine will make an ideal relay race from 8 to 20.30, presenting an articulated picture of the knowledge of sleep disorders in the health sector. All information on the website https://sonnomed.it.

