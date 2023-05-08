Sleep better with natural mattress topper

E-Mail

Montag, 08.05.2023, 11:09

Overall, there is nothing wrong with your bed, but a little more comfort would not be bad either? Add a functional mattress topper now and enjoy that extra portion of comfort without having to buy a new mattress. The gel foam topper from federiko is functional and available in nine sizes. Discover now and sleep comfortably!

The one with one

Many know it: the mattress has seen its best and is only saggy and uncomfortable. This makes finding a good lying position a daily challenge and restorative sleep is out of the question. The solution: a mattress topper. You sleep with the functional gel foam topper from federiko comfortable and well tempered. The topper is thanks to the built-in 3D climate band along the outer edge particularly breathable and reliably absorbs moisture. This is passed on to the outside air, so that you can easily sleep through the night, even on warm summer nights. Treat yourself to the special comfort and sleep with the mattress topper like on clouds.

Comfortable sleeping with gel foam topper: Breathable and moisture-regulating

Allergy friendly and washable

natural and sustainable

Handwork “Made in Germany”

fair and environmentally friendly production

Gel foam topper in different sizes

from 99.99 euros

federiko: Of course, you can sleep well with high-quality bedding The

Like all federiko bedding, gel foam topper is manufactured under the highest quality standards in Germany and neighboring EU countries. This will give you a durable product of high quality from a production with fair working conditions. Only high-quality materials are used, which are extensively tested for harmful substances in advance. The manufacturer is a member of the Business Social Compliance Initiative BSCI and the Business Environmental Performance Initiative BEPI. The outer shell of the gel foam topper is made of 100 percent polyester, while the core of the topper is made of gel foam. “One for all”: mattress topper in different sizes There is a suitable gel foam topper for every mattress. Matching the topper to your own bed is particularly important in order to be able to use the full functionality of the pad. If this is too small, the area on which you can sleep comfortably is reduced. On the other hand, if it is too big, the topper protrudes on the sides and it quickly becomes uncomfortable. At federiko, the gel foam topper is available in nine different sizes, so you’re sure to find the right one. The mattress topper in sizes is recommended for single beds

80×200 cm ,

90×190 cm ,

90×200 cm as well

100x200cm . If you have a double bed, the topper offers sizes

120×200 cm ,

140×200 cm ,

160×200 cm ,

180×200 cm and

200×200 cm. With a Height of 8 cm The gel foam topper offers you a pleasant sleeping experience and ensures optimal pressure relief in every bed.

Certified quality from federiko At federiko we make bedding for everyone. Therefore, we attach great importance to safe and well-tolerated products that give pleasure to their users. The

Gel foam topper consists of polyester and the pleasantly soft foam core skin-friendly materials, which are extensively tested for harmful substances during production. That’s what the topper with the Oeko-Tex seal awarded, which confirms that it can also be used safely by people who are allergic to house dust and people with particularly sensitive skin. In addition, he is closed 100 percent veganout of consideration for animal welfare. The federiko gel foam topper in detail: Outside: 100 percent polyester; Inside: gel foam

4 elastic straps for a perfect fit

3D climate band for air circulation

Handwork “Made in Germany”

Sustainable production with no permanent carbon footprint

Oeko-Tex certification: no harmful substances are emitted

Natural mattress topper “made in Germany” In addition to quality, federiko also stands for fairness and transparency in production. With the

Mattress topper from federiko you sleep comfortably and relieve your body during sleep. You are also doing something good for the environment: the gel foam topper will climate neutral and using non-toxic materials manufactured. In addition, we work with the shortest possible delivery routes and the additional waiver of middlemen allows us to offer you the mattress topper fair price/performance ratio To be able to offer. federiko mattress topper: restful and sleep well With the gel foam topper from federiko you get an extra dose of comfort in your bedroom. The

functional mattress topper has one cuddly foam corewhich for one comfortable pressure relief lying down. So you can sleep comfortably and restfully and experience the feeling of a box spring bed without having to invest in a new mattress or bed. Whether in summer or winter – the topper is breathable and moisture-regulating, so you can use it all year round. Discover the mattress topper with gel foam core from federiko and sleep wonderfully well!

