Sleep diet: how it is and how it works

The term “sleep diet” might say little to many, but it can actually be useful to follow it if you want to lose weight. The physique will also benefit, which will be more relaxed.

The activity of sleeping plays a fundamental role for our body, although we tend to underestimate it, not only because it allows us to be active the following day in carrying out our daily activities. During this phase, in fact, both the body and the brain are regenerated, as well as restoring memory functions and strengthening the immune system, thus reducing the possibility of getting sick.

Not everyone knows, but doing it regularly (the ideal would be at least 7-8 hours a night) also affects the body, especially the weight. Thus was born a real “sleep diet”, which allows you to eliminate extra pounds without great sacrifices, but rather by doing one of the actions you love most.

Sleep diet: just sleep to lose weight

Sleep can only please everyone, above all because it allows you to switch off and regenerate, especially if you are returning from a particularly stressful and tiring day. The idea that this action we take every day can also allow you to lose weight it can only seem utopian. But it really is like this, in fact there is a real “sleep diet“.

It is a system that can be implemented at any ageobviously in a rather simple and natural way, both for those who simply have a few extra pounds, and for those who have to fight against obesity, which also has harmful effects on health.

After all, we were already aware of how the opposite action, that is sleeping little, would lead to gaining weight due to the increase in cortisolAlso known as the stress hormone, which prompts you to eat more. Not only that it also leads to the production of ghrelin, the hunger hormonewhich pushes us to look for all the most caloric foods including carbohydrates, which are certainly not good for the body.

Increasing the time dedicated to rest, especially for those with a family to manage and a demanding job, may seem utopian. Actually, even just 15 minutes more a night would be enough to reach the target.

The sleep diet could therefore be the ideal solution for those who know they need to lose weightperhaps also for health reasons, but he thinks he can unable to bear the necessary sacrifices eliminating some of his favorite foods from his diet.

Those who decided to experience this system first-hand might seem dubious at first, especially because sleeping more took away time to devote to other things, thus generating stress. And yet it was not so. In fact, all the people involved underlined that they had heard more productive and with better morale when you wake up in the morning.

Esra Tasali, director of the Sleep Research Center at the University of Chicago Medical Center and lead author of the study, said sleep deprivation can lead to cravings for carbohydrates and sugars, which does not happen while sleeping.