Sleep disorders and Alzheimer's are connected

Sleep disorders and Alzheimer’s are connected

Sleep problems and Alzheimer’s disease are directly linked. This is demonstrated by a research conducted by the sleep medicine center of theMolinette hospital of the City of Health of Turin and a group of scholars fromUniversity of the Piedmontese capital, published in the magazine “Acta Neuropathologica Communications“.

The researchers analyzed mice genetically predisposed to the deposition of beta-amyloid which were induced to awaken briefly, without changing their sleep time, for a month (which in rodents corresponds to about 3 years of life for a human being). This activity acts negatively on the glymphatic systemincreases the deposition process of beta-amyloid protein and irreversibly compromises cognitive functions.

In patients with Alzheimer’s, sleep is disturbed and it can even lead to asleep-wake cycle reversal. Studies have shown that insomnia can affect the course of the disease. Patients with sleep disorders beta-amyloid deposition, directly related to Alzheimer’s. The glymphatic system acts as a “cleaner” of the brain and is particularly active during deep sleep.

Sleep disturbance can also generate in young subjects neurodegenerative processes. These same processes affect the quality of sleep. Thus a vicious circle is triggered which causes the disease to progress incessantly.

