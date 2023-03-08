New discovery in medicine. Neuroscientists and doctors of the Sleep Medicine Center of the Molinette Hospital of Torino demonstrate for the first time the link betweenAlzheimer eh sleep disorders. Taking care of deep sleep could prevent or slow the onset of the disease.

The importance of deep sleep

Together with neuroscientists fromUniversity of Turin and ofNICO Cavalieri Ottolenghi Institute, doctors from Turin have demonstrated a direct link between poor quality sleep and the onset of Alzheimer’s. Among the most widespread malattie neurodegenerativethose with Alzheimer’s may be more affected by the disease due to the so-called “fragmented sleep”or those interruptions (due to insomnia, apnea, snoring, restless legs syndrome, etc.) that disturb the deep sleep phase.

Fragmented sleep, the consequences

Too fragmented sleep sends haywire the glymphatic systemwhich is no longer able to dispose of neurotoxins such as beta-amyloid proteinwhich consequently compromises the cognitive functions. In those predisposed to Alzheimer’s, fragmented sleep facilitates the onset of senile dementia. In already sick subjects, however, it accelerates and aggravates the disease. Therefore, according to the results of the latest studies by the aforementioned doctors, treating deep sleep thus becomes an important factor means of prevention and healing against senile dementia.