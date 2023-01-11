One Italian out of 7 does not sleep well. The reasons? Often unsuspected…

Eugene Spagnuolo – Milano

According to a study published some time ago in the authoritative journal Scientific Reports by a group of researchers from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS), Bocconi University and the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research, in collaboration with Doxa, almost one Italian out of 3 sleeps an insufficient number of hours and one out of 7 reports an unsatisfactory quality of sleep. Sleep disturbances in Italy, in short, appear to be on the increase and are more frequent among the elderly and subjects with a lower socio-economic level. But what are the factors that most cause sleep loss? And what can we do to fight them?

Sleep disturbances: the expert speaks — “Chronic sleep deprivation is becoming a big problem in our society which has now become a 24/7 society with shops, gyms and restaurants open 24/7,” he comments. Julia Miliolispecialist in neurology and sleep medicine and author of the book The Sleep Manual. How to learn to sleep to live better (together with Antonio Gracco and Francesca Milano, LSWR publisher). “We spend less and less time, in fact, to sleep and it is precisely our wrong lifestyle that causes more frequent sleep loss”.

What are the wrong behaviors that make us lose sleep?"In our daily lives we are now used to prolonging daytime activities until late, forcing ourselves to progressively postpone the time of sleep. Often the evening hours are dedicated to carrying out physical activity that we are unable to concentrate on at other times of the day and this hinders the good quality of sleep at night.Also postponing dinner time and making this last meal the most important one, where we accumulate most of the day's calories, burdens our digestion and inhibits our ability to sleep correct and restful".

And can electronic devices also affect it?“In the evening hours it is now the habit of many to seek entertainment by watching TV or electronic devices and without realizing it, the sofa becomes our bed for the first few hours, in which sleep, however, is carried out in a very disturbed and fragmented way, stealing space from sleep restful”.

What can we do to regain good quality sleep?“The quality of our nocturnal sleep is built during the day. During sleep, the brain recovers the fatigue accumulated during the day. It is therefore essential to carry out the right physical activity which allows our body to get tired and often contributes positively to with the management of stress and the release of the level of anxiety and tension accumulated during the day”.

And how much do meals matter?“The evening one shouldn’t be consumed after 8pm to facilitate the physiological drop in body temperature that prepares for sleep and which is hindered by digestion and to prevent filling our stomach from negatively affecting sleep. Regularity of meals also appears to be fundamental… skipping the evening meal can worsen the nocturnal situation with the tendency to have sudden awakenings caused by hypoglycemia”.

Another tip for better sleep?"In general, it seems essential to try to create a relaxing pre-sleep ritual that allows our brain to detach from daytime activities and prepare it to live a night's sleep with serenity. It is also very important to prepare the environment in which we sleep, which must be dedicated to sleep, it must not host reminders of daytime activities that create stress and that can indirectly hinder the physiological relaxation of our brain".