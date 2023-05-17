Sleep expert gives tips: How to fall asleep quickly despite brooding

First of all: brooding is something completely normal and does not necessarily have to become a problem. “Everyone broods and thinks without coming to the end.” That says Prof. Dieter Riemann, Head of the Department of Clinical Psychology and Psychotherapy at the University Hospital Freiburg.

“It’s 3am and I’m still awake? I have to get up again in two hours.” Sentences like these have probably been buzzing through everyone’s head at night when the thought merry-go-round never ends. This is not only annoying, but also puts a strain on everyday life if you are tired the next day and cannot concentrate.

According to the psychological psychotherapist Markus B. Specht, it is important not to take this brooding to bed with you. Specht heads the center for interdisciplinary sleep medicine at the DKD Helios Clinic in Wiesbaden. Because: Such a carousel of thoughts can cause sleep disorders and psychological strain.

According to Dieter Riemann, brooding means being stuck in thought loops that do not lead to a goal or a solution. The merry-go-round of thoughts keeps turning. The thoughts are mostly negative – worries, fears, “What if?”.

Many people get into brooding in the evenings and at night. That’s because you’re then in the transition to sleep, says Riemann. You are not – like during the day – distracted. In this way, topics that have been suppressed during the day often come up.

But that does not automatically have to lead to suffering. “A patient once said to me that he thinks it’s good to review his day in his head – and he falls asleep wonderfully thanks to this review,” reports Markus B. Specht.

Suffering pressure arises, however, if brooding over and over again prevents you from falling asleep. If you notice these sleepless hours the next day, it can severely limit everyday life.

Decoupling bed and brooding

But how can you avoid brooding while falling asleep? It may sound easier than it is. But: The best way is, of course, not to take the thought carousel to bed in the first place.

For example, you can sit down a certain amount of time before going to bed and think about what is bothering you and what is currently causing you problems. It can also help to write down these thoughts.

Another tip: when you’re lying in bed and your mind is spinning, it’s best to get up and do something else. It can help to sit on the couch and brood there. “You have to interrupt this link between brooding and bed, because the bed is only for sleeping,” says Markus B. Specht.

A somewhat more radical method: do it all night. According to Specht, when you go to bed the next night, your body will be so sleepy that it will be easier to fall asleep. However, this method is strongly discouraged if, for example, you have to drive a car the next day.

Finding the right way to fall asleep

There are also a number of techniques you can use to help you fall asleep. “You have to try it out for yourself to see if there’s a technique or method I can use to relax and switch off these brooding thoughts a bit,” says Specht.

So some people can relax well when they read or listen to audio books. This can also work well against brooding, because then you are distracted and cannot concentrate on your thoughts at all.

According to Riemann, you shouldn’t stress yourself out because that can make things worse. If you keep looking at the clock at night, you only put additional pressure on yourself to fall asleep.

What you can also realize: It’s not bad to get a little less sleep than usual. “Try to fight it with positive thoughts like this: “No, not everyone needs eight hours of sleep and yesterday I maybe didn’t have that well either slept and still got along well»», says Dieter Riemann.

Move away from screens

Markus B. Specht also advises against watching TV or looking at other screens to fall asleep. That’s too many impressions just before bedtime. Even though they may help you fall asleep, sleep is less relaxing because what you see is processed while you sleep.

You can also distance yourself from the feeling of having to be online all the time. During the day you are already so busy answering messages or making phone calls that you should be able to switch off at night. “If I have my mobile phone lying by the bed and it always vibrates when a message comes in, then of course that’s something that keeps me from sleeping,” says Dieter Riemann.

When to get help

According to Riemann, you should always remember: Depression can also be behind the rumination, and it should definitely be treated quickly. Anyone who suspects it should discuss it with their family doctor.

Insomnia is officially defined as having trouble sleeping for three months, occurring at least three times a week, and making you feel uncomfortable during the day. But that doesn’t mean you can’t seek medical help sooner, Riemann said.

