Reading the statistics, both those who suffer from insomnia and toss and turn in the sheets all night trying to fall into the arms of Morpheus and those who, on the contrary, remain calmly for about ten hours resting without stopping could find themselves faced with the possibility Of live less long. Among the possible countermeasures, science now proposes a zero-cost solution, which requires only a pinch of commitment: regular physical activity. A reminder that moving can help cope with sleep problems is a research on more than 90,000 people that appeared in theEuropean Journal of Preventive Cardiologyjournal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

How do you evaluate the impact of the movement

Doing increase physical activity, according to what the research reports, the mortality risks linked to excess sleep or insomnia would decrease. Author Jihui Zhang’s conclusion can be summarized as follows. of the Affiliated Brain Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University, China.

The novelty offered by the research is that a particular device, called an accelerometer, was used to evaluate how significant the impact of movement could really be in these subjects, without relying solely on the subjective perceptions of those who took part in the research. In fact, the tool records movement, thus providing objective and more reliable estimates of activity and sleep duration. Coming specifically to the research, this investigated the joint effects of physical activity and sleep duration on mortality risk using accelerometry on 92,221 adults aged 40-73 in the UK Biobank cohort who wore a accelerometer bracelet for one week between 2013 and 2015.

The duration of sleep per night it was classified as short (less than six hours), regular (six to eight hours), or long (more than eight hours). The total volume of physical activity was divided into tertiles (low, intermediate, high). Moderate to vigorous physical activity was classified as meeting or not meeting World Health Organization guidelines. Mortality data was collected from death registries. The primary outcome was death from all causes. The secondary endpoints of the investigation were death from cardiovascular disease and cancer. The mean age of the participants was 62 years and 56% were female. During the seven-year average follow-up, 3,080 participants died: 1,074 from cardiovascular disease and 1,871 from cancer.

It is important to move regularly

The researchers looked at how physical activity affected the impact of sleep on mortality, looking at activity volume first and moderate to vigorous physical activity second. In regards to activity volume, in those with low amounts, short and long sleep were associated with 16% and 37% increased risk of death from all causes, respectively.

In participants with intermediate amounts of exercise, only short sleep it was harmful, with the likelihood of death from all causes increased by 41%. In those with a high amount of exercise, sleep duration was not linked to risk of death. For cardiovascular death, sleepers with low exercise volumes had a 69% elevated risk, which disappeared when exercise increased to moderate or high volumes.

As for the death from cancerThose who slept longer with a low amount of exercise had a 21% increased risk, which disappeared with moderate or high exercise volumes. Similar results were found for moderate to vigorous physical activity. In those who didn’t move as recommended by the WHO, short and long sleep were associated with a 31% and 20% increased risk of death from all causes, respectively.

With regard to cardiovascular deathBack sleepers who failed to meet the exercise intensity recommendations had a 52% elevated risk, which disappeared in those who met the recommendations. These are obviously general indications which, however, once again highlight the importance of healthy habits in prevention: those who suffer from insomnia and do regular physical exercise can partially compensate for the negative impact of lack of rest. And the same goes for those who sleep too much. Regular exercise can save your life.