Information and awareness-raising initiatives carried out by the Region and healthcare and hospital companies to make citizens aware of all that the area offers in terms of assistance, services and care

March 16, 2023 – Sleep is a fundamental element for physical and mental health and well-being, the deprivation of which can cause problems such as heart disease, obesity, depression, anxiety, and memory and concentration problems. To improve the quality of life of people suffering from sleep disorders, there are therapies based on drugs and medical devices, but also behavioral therapies.

On the occasion of World sleep dayFriday March 17il regional health service renews its commitment to promote healthy lifestyles and to raise public awareness of the importance of good rest for physical and psychological health and well-being.

The Healthcare companies of the territory are committed to organizing initiatives, meetings and projects on the occasion of this day (the detailed programs can be consulted on the respective websites).

“The Emilia-Romagna Region has invested in the creation of highly specialized medical facilities and in the training of health professionals – says the Councilor for Health Policies, Raffaele Donini– recognizing the importance of sleep for the well-being of citizens. Days like Friday are important to inform and raise awareness, and to let citizens know all that the area offers in terms of assistance, services and care”.

World Sleep Day

World Sleep Day is held annually on the third Friday in March. The event was established in 2008 from the World Sleep Society to unite sleep healthcare professionals, discuss and disseminate the benefits of proper rest management, preventing and reducing the increasingly common disorders in the population. The day is supported in every part of the world by the World Sleep Society and in Italy by the Italian Association of Sleep Medicine. The theme of this year’s event is the concept that sleep disorder therapy helps reduce the risk of other conditionswith the awareness that resting well has a fundamental role in maintaining the health of our brain and in the prevention of cardio-metabolic diseases.

