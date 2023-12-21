Sleep peacefully, better with pajamas or without? Here’s the answer you’ve been waiting for for a long time

Sleeping naked or in pajamas, what is better?

The age-old debate of whether it’s better to sleep in pajamas or naked has been ongoing for years. Some people swear by the comfort of their pajamas, while others enjoy the freedom of sleeping in the nude. But what does science have to say about this topic?

According to a study published in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology, sleeping without pajamas can be beneficial for accelerating the cooling of the body and maintaining a more constant temperature, thus improving the quality of sleep. On the other hand, heavy, tight, or skin-irritating pajamas can lead to frequent awakenings, disrupting the sleep cycle.

The study found that sleeping naked can help reduce stress levels, improve intimate health (especially for those who are used to wearing tight clothing), and improve the quality of the skin. However, there are specific cases to consider, such as when it’s too cold, in which case using light pajamas that are not tight and do not heat up too much during the night is advisable.

Ultimately, the key to a restful sleep lies in feeling comfortable. Whether it’s sleeping naked with an extra blanket or wearing light, non-irritating pajamas, the goal is to maintain a constant and comfortable body temperature. This, coupled with the right sleeping position and avoiding excessive sweating, can lead to a more pleasant awakening.

In conclusion, while the debate may rage on, science seems to suggest that sleeping without clothes (with an extra blanket if necessary) or in light, non-irritating pajamas is the way to go for a better quality sleep. But at the end of the day, the choice between pajamas or going commando boils down to personal preference and individual comfort.