You’re tired, toss and turn in bed for hours and suddenly the next morning is there, even though you haven’t slept yet. Does that sound familiar to you? FOCUS online explains which teas help you fall asleep – and which ones you better keep your hands off.

The Robert Koch Institute states that around 20 percent of 17 to 30 year olds have problems falling asleep or staying asleep. In addition, up to 80 percent of all employees aged up to 65 suffer loudly

DAK health report

of sleep disorders.

Problems with sleep are therefore widespread. But what to do if counting sheep or breathing techniques don’t help? Just wait and see? As is so often the case, the answer is: It depends on the variety.

The Germans love tea

According to that

German Tea & Herbal Tea Association

people in Germany drink around 68 liters of tea per capita a year, 40 liters of which are herbal or fruit teas.

As sugar-free and low-calorie sources of energy, black tea and green tea are the most popular types of tea.

How good are sleep teas?

If you are not hoping for a stimulant with a tea, but rather a relaxation aid, you will reach for sleeping teas. The trick is not to buy expensive teas. A little herbalism saves money and gives you at least as restful nights.

Good-night teas: Inexpensive sleep aids

Valerian tea has been shown to improve sleep quality when steeped long enough in hot water. Chamomile is also the perfect flower to relax muscles and find peace of mind – it also calms the stomach and relieves a sore throat. Lavender helps just as well and can also help with headaches or skin diseases. For beer fans there is hop tea, which not only makes you tired but also calms your head.

Do all herbal teas really help with sleep problems?

Many herbs calm the body. But some of them, like black or green tea, contain stimulants. It is better to avoid these strains if you want to drink a calming tea before bed.

But it’s not just the two classics that can keep you from sleeping. Jasmine tea, teas with rosemary or mate tea can also prevent you from falling asleep because they ensure that the circulation is stimulated. Therefore, you should not use these teas until two hours before bedtime.

You might also be interested in