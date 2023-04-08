Many studies agree that if you sleep badly, you will face serious health problems. Here’s why and what to do about it.

Many fundamental functions of our body are compromised when we sleep badly, even if there are no full-blown pathologies of sleep disorders.

We might think that only those with serious problems such as chronic insomnia experience health problems. Actually, the “simple” sleep badly puts us all at risk. Here’s what they say the latest studies about.

The consequences on the Heart and Brain if you sleep badly

We’ve all certainly had at least one “bad night” in our lives, and we’ve all certainly felt better after a good night’s rest. When we talk about “sleeping badly”, however, we mean a cross between pathology (e.g. chronic insomnia) and what can happen in everyday life, even without suffering from real sleep disorders.

Practically, if we can’t rest the same number of hours every night, or if we suffer from constant awakenings, we are likely to experience various health ailments, including arteriosclerosis. And we know that this condition is the best way to risk having a event even fatal as l’ictus o un infarto.

A regular blood circulationas can be guessed, makes it work properly efficient all organs and also the brain. When we don’t sleep well, on the other hand, the brain begins to experience performance problems: lack of memory and concentration, decreased learning ability and confusion are some of them.

Not by chance other studies they highlighted how the lack of Melatonin (the hormone that regulates sleep-wake rhythm) or Vitamin D contributed to increase the risk of Alzheimer’s and, again, of cardiovascular pathologies.

The study that warns: what we are getting into with irregular sleep

One of latest searches highlighted how not sleeping well can lead to numerous health problems. Let’s talk about the study recently carried out by Kelsie Full, associate professor of epidemiology at the Vanderbilt University Medical Centertogether with his colleagues.

Lo studio It affected 2,032 elderly people of different ethnic groups and geographical origins; but some categories were excluded: workers and people with pre-existing heart conditions. L’observation of the sleep characteristics of the subjects examined and duration a week.

After this time, the team of researchers concluded how much follows:found that individuals with significant irregularity in sleep duration and pattern were more likely to have high amounts of carotid plaque and coronary calcificationin addition to asystemic atherosclerosis and a more marked hardening of the arteries“.

The above conditions are one of the pieces that links the relationship between sleeping badly and the increased risk of stroke and heart attack. Also from the statements of the researchers it emerges that the underlying mechanism is the circadian rhythm impairment: the latter is a balance that human beings have developed to survive, alternating day and night behaviors and functions.

According to experts, “The break or the misalignment of circadian rhythms can disrupt cardiovascular functionsresulting in the promotion of one chronic inflammatory stateimpaired glucose metabolism, increased activation of the sympathetic nervous system and a persistent increase in blood pressure“.

All the above factors, as we know, are the ones that aincrease the risk of atherosclerosiswhich again leads us to be more prone to myocardial infarctionsserious cardiovascular events and stroke.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)